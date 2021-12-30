In celebration of Aspen-Snowmass’ 75th anniversary, the resort is teaming with Pop-Up Magazine to bring Aspen’s stories, history and special spirit to life for three consecutive nights of live shows at the Wheeler Opera House from Jan. 9-11.
Coinciding with resort’s official anniversary date of Jan. 11, the performances will blend local legendary tales as well as universal stories outside of the valley into a live multimedia storytelling production.
“What is so special about the 75th anniversary is we have such a rich history and there are so many incredible stories of both our company and the town,” said Kate Wertheimer, director of content at Aspen Skiing Co. “And so we started thinking, we wanted to do something in telling those stories but telling them in sort of a new and interesting and deeper way.”
She explained that as pioneers of the “living magazine format” and mixed-media storytelling, Pop-Up Magazine has been selling out major historic venues around the country for nearly a decade. The creative platform brings together established and emerging writers, filmmakers, radio and podcast voices, artists, musicians and more to tell original, new stories in a live theater setting.
“Pop-Up Magazine is known for its 360-degree storytelling — this deeper, more immersive way to tell stories,” Wertheimer said. “And we thought that would be a really wonderful way to highlight our values, our people, our sense of place: all of these things that we wanted to honor and celebrate.”
Wertheimer and SkiCo creative director Mark Carolan reached out to Pop-Up Magazine back in the spring and have been working closely with the publisher’s creative team to narrow down the stories and present them in a multifaceted way that would resonate with a local audience, as well as bring forth the resort’s brand values and world views on more of a global scale.
“Pop-Up, they’re world-class storytellers and we’ve got world-class stories to tell,” Carolan said. “It absolutely couldn’t have been a better collaboration between us and Pop-Up to bring these stories to life.”
The events represent a first-time partnership between SkiCo and Pop-Up. Carolan and Wertheimer said Aspen-Snowmass has never done anything like this before, in terms of putting on a performance as engaging, encompassing and compelling as the upcoming show is looking to be.
“We’ve had such a nice time working with Pop-Up, holding hands every step of the way, and they’ve done shows like this all over North America in some of the best venues in the biggest cities — they really know what they’re doing,” Wertheimer said. “And part of that is taking the audience on a journey — the ups and downs — that’s what we strive to do with this show.”
Though Pop-Up Magazine brought a couple of smaller shows for the Aspen Ideas Festival a few years ago, the performances next month will mark the brand’s first big ski-resort collaboration, according to Carolan.
Chas Edwards, co-founder, publisher and president of Pop-Up Magazine, said they have never before developed original programming for any ski town, emphasizing how special of an opportunity it is for the “living magazine” not only to bring its storytelling format to Aspen, but also to work with the SkiCo team in co-developing a whole new experience.
“Pop-Up Magazine is an evening of new, original stories that are very rich in multimedia and narrated by the storytellers themselves, so they might be filmmakers or artists or writers right on-stage underneath a giant screen with film and animation and illustration, with live music in front of a live audience,” Edwards said. “We tend to go to larger cities in theaters seating thousands of people, and we’re excited to come to Aspen — it will be a much more intimate show than we have done in many years.”
The idea behind Pop-Up Magazine was born over a decade ago with the intent to create a single magazine by joining the forces of all players across the media industry — from filmmakers, podcasters and photographers to writers and radio journalists and artists — to take storytelling to the next level.
In 2009, Edwards and his group of colleagues and co-founders — all with creative backgrounds in the media business — put on their first Pop-Up Magazine show in a small theater in San Francisco, the Brava Theater Center. Edwards described this initial production as an “experiment,” stating that he and his team did not have plans for a second show and just invited people out to experience wonderful stories on the stage.
Following that first performance held in a small local theater, people craved more, Edwards said. Multiple audience members from that evening expressed how the show was “unlike anything they’d ever seen” and asked when the next one would be.
“We organically grew to a place where we were selling out symphony halls and opera houses, and that was when we decided that maybe it was bigger than a hobby, maybe it was something that we should try to do more frequently, and when we make a show, let’s bring it to other cities outside of San Francisco, maybe people will like it elsewhere,” Edwards said.
By 2015, Pop-Up Magazine was producing shows and touring around the country. Going from a 300-person venue to 3,000-person venues, the creators and storytellers of Pop-Up spearheaded the live magazine format.
Edwards — who has worked in television, digital media, print magazines and books — explained how all of these platforms share the connective tissue of storytelling. Combining them into a live show allows content creators to experience the audience’s reaction in real time.
“One of the things I love about doing this work is you get the opportunity to see how your stories are connecting with people,” he said. “You actually see when the audience gasps or they get utterly silent because they’re wrapped in the drama of the story you’re telling — it’s palpable — you get to feel that in the room in a way that’s unlike other media formats.”
The curation process varies from show to show and depends on whether Pop-Up is partnering with another organization, Edwards said. Yet with journalism at its core, the first phase of making a live magazine production involves going out and finding, pitching and reporting stories.
“We reach out to the culture, and it’s both people we know and also people we don’t yet know — people whose work we admire, whether they’ve written a new book or we hear about somebody making amazing films or we watch a TV show and we love it and want to see who writes for that show,” Edwards said. “So, our process is casting a very wide net to creative storytellers across media and we’ll end up talking to around 200 people in the process of finding 10 or 11 stories to develop into a Pop-Up Magazine show.”
Edwards continued to explain how this typical process tends to uncover stories that are universal and appeal to audiences anywhere at any time, and other stories are more timely and specific to a place, like the upcoming production for Aspen-Snowmass’ 75th anniversary.
“When we teamed up with Mark and Kate and the team in Aspen, we dug into the historical archives, looking at Aspen’s heritage, the fundamental moments over the last 75 years and what that means about the future of Aspen,” Edwards said. “So it’s a show that will bring together a combination of stories that take people to the world well outside of Aspen and outside of Colorado, as well as stories that are very specific to the Aspen experience and the town’s cultural heritage.”
Included in the stories coming to life on the Wheeler stage is the epic ski race “24 Hours of Aspen,” which will be told through archival film footage and recent interviews with past race participants, according to Edwards. The National Brotherhood of Skiers, one of the largest nonprofits comprised of predominately Black ski clubs in the U.S., also will be featured in a “beautifully illustrated” story, Wertheimer said.
“They’ve been coming to Aspen for quite some time and we’ve been working with them and one of their members, an artist named Lamont Joseph White, just to tell a really beautiful story about diversity in the ski industry — which is something extremely important to us that we’re trying to be more vocal about,” Wertheimer said.
Special appearances and performances by local artists and organizations such as DanceAspen, Theatre Aspen and the legendary Klaus Obermeyer will bring community storytelling to the stage. Additionally, a multimedia spectacle on the iconic Highland Bowl is in the works; local ski patrollers were a tremendous help in telling this story and capturing live-action footage of the terrain, Carolan pointed out.
“It’s very much a homegrown show that a lot of people in our community have contributed to,” Wertheimer said. “And it’s been so much fun and very rewarding to work with a lot of these people and get to know them, but also really giving people the opportunity to tell their story and be a part of our larger story.”
Edwards discussed some of the other, more universal stories the Pop-Up Magazine team has been creating for the Aspen community, drawing on moments and themes connected to the area’s long-standing culture. Through various emotional lenses and storytelling mediums, stories that embody the food-and-beverage experience, customer-service jobs, the collision between climate change and winter sports, and the acceptance of different sexualities all will be a part of the experience as well.
“This sort of format of storytelling is very, very human — it’s stories that take you on a journey to somewhere you haven’t been before, but all of the stories are told through people,” Edwards said. “And that allows audience members to connect deeply with the stories they’re hearing because they connect through the humans at the center of the story — the person who is telling the story.”
Both Wertheimer and Carolan feel that this human-centered, multimedia storytelling is the best way to celebrate 75 years of Aspen-Snowmass — a powerful production that will spotlight the people, places and values of the company and community’s past, present and future.
“We have such a strong community here and I think multimedia storytelling really brings people into the story in a deeper way, lets them put visuals to an idea and makes them feel more connected,” Wertheimer said. “This is a show for Aspen, about Aspen, by Aspen and we want everyone to walk out of the theater feeling connected and inspired and part of this incredible, unique community.”
Tickets to Aspen-Snowmass and Pop-Up Magazine’s “Live from Aspen” 75th anniversary show are $46 for general admission and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.