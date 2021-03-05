It’s one thing to land your best-ever run in competition when the pressure is on and everybody else is trying to do the same thing. It’s another to follow that first one up with a higher scoring run because you fine-tuned your maneuvers and kept it together mentally.
That’s where Aspen native and freeskier Tristan Feinberg found himself on a gorgeous spring-like Wednesday at Copper Mountain, as Feinberg’s score of 85 landed him on the podium for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Feinberg finished third behind Finnish champion Jon Sallinen and U.S. Halfpipe Pro Team member Hunter Hess.
Peter Olenick of Carbondale coaches Sallinen and Feinberg, along with five other athletes. Wednesday’s halfpipe event served as the Rev Tour’s national championships.
“In my first run, I put one down. It was one of the best runs I’ve ever done,” Feinberg said Thursday morning.
The run featured a total of five hits: two left and right double 12s and a down the pipe left “Michaelchuk,” a sideways flat rotation flip off the skier’s right wall, where Feinberg spun to his left.
That earned an 83. Feinberg headed to his second run thinking, “I’m going to try and do it better. And I did it better.”
Olenick said one of Feinberg’s talents is his ability to start the run by reaching 8 feet off the wall and ending up with 15 feet on the final hit.
“Tristan builds speed as he goes down. He’s not afraid of going big,” Olenick said Thursday. “It worked very well for him yesterday.”
Feinberg, 17, and a recent graduate of the Winter Sports School in Park City, Utah, will compete on home snow in the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup that follows the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships, March 10-16.
The Grand Prix halfpipe qualifications are March 19; the finals are March 21.
Olenick, an X Games gold medalist who turned to coaching, had four out of the top six finishers in the Rev Tour halfpipe on Wednesday: Gold medalist Sallinen, bronze medalist Feinberg, Aaron Durlester, originally from Mammoth Mountain, in fourth and Eugene “Kai” Morris of Carbondale taking sixth.
Seeded in a row, a trio of Olenick’s skiers came down in succession and executed their plans, he said.
“Tristan, Aaron and Kai, all three landed their best-ever runs that I’ve seen,” Olenick said.
Basalt’s Chace Maytham was skiing solidly before suffering a concussion in his second run of qualifying, according to Olenick. Maytham finished eighth last week at the Rev Tour stop in Aspen; Feinberg was 10th that day.
Asked if his high-achieving teammates pushed him to be more competitive, Feinberg said he focuses on his own game and at the end of the day is happy when everyone emerges unscathed.
“It’s such a gnarly sport. I’m most hyped when everyone around me is alive at the end of the day,” Feinberg said.
Because the margin of error is so slim, injuries are common in halfpipe skiing. Recently, Feinberg broke his nose and disclosed his shoulder.
U.S. Ski Team Pro Team member and native Aspenite Cassidy Jarrell would normally be planning for his Grand Prix runs were it not for a broken back. Torin Yater-Wallace, the five-time X Games medalist and Aspen High School graduate, has not skied competitively in the halfpipe since crashing hard in a hybrid event in Dec. 2018 at the Breckenridge Dew Tour, shattering both of his heels. Yater-Wallace, no stranger to serious injury throughout his career, had to relearn how to walk.
The specter of Canadian freeskier Sarah Burke’s death in January 2012, nine days after a training crash in Park City, is a grim reminder of the halfpipe’s inherent dangers.
Adjusting to conditions
Feinberg brings perspective to the sport he started in earnest at age 11 with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. He and Kai Morris were both preternaturally talented but too young to enter some of the competitions at the time.
Coach Olenick said Morris’ skiing Wednesday at Copper Mountain was “unbelievable” and that “he got quite a few of his bigger tricks dialed in.”
Tristan Feinberg said training in the 600-foot long Buttermilk halfpipe and then shifting to Copper’s pipe which is 50 feet shorter, required some adjustment.
“When I first showed up I was doing a four-hit run. I had been doing a six-hit run in Aspen. Shaving two hits off my run, I was nervous to adjust to that. I realized I could sneak a fifth hit in and that fixed everything,” Feinberg said.
Olenick called Feinberg a “workhorse” when it comes to training. The athlete said many of his colleagues share the same physical attributes but the separation comes from who can remain focused in the halfpipe.
“This sport is so crazy. A lot of professional skiers out there are just too scared to do it. A lot of the sport is very mental, I think 10% physical and 90% mental.”
And that’s why remembering to enjoy the experience is so important, he added.
“Skiing with your friends and having a good time” is what it’s about, Feinberg said.