At about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the Mount Crested Butte Police Department about two brothers who were overdue from their hike from Aspen to Crested Butte. The hikers were expected to be in Crested Butte by 1 p.m., but as of 7 p.m., their parents had not heard from them, a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office explains.
“The hike from Aspen to Crested Butte takes hikers over the 12,500-foot West Maroon Pass and is one of the most iconic and popular routes in the area,” it reads.
Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the brothers were dropped off by their parents to begin hiking from the Maroon Lake Trailhead towards Crested Butte. The parents then traveled back to Crested Butte, with plans to pick their sons up in Crested Butte between noon and 1 p.m. Six hours later, when the parents had not heard from them, the parents called Mount Crested Butte Police Department to report the brothers were overdue.
“It was reported that the brothers did not plan to stay overnight on their hike. They did not take any equipment except for what they were wearing, light snacks and a few bottles of water,” the press release continues. “Both brothers were reported to be experienced hikers and in good shape, with no known medical conditions.”
Mount Crested Butte Police Department reported that Crested Butte Search and Rescue (CBSAR) had gone into the field and were hiking towards West Maroon Pass. By 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Mountain Rescue Aspen was also notified.
“At that time, based on all information given, a measured response was deemed appropriate,” the PCSO release notes. “The brothers would be given more time to complete their hike and a reevaluation would take place on the morning of Sept. 2.”
Thus, on Friday morning at 8:15, eight MRA volunteers went into the field, as well as six members of the CBSAR team.
A little over an hour later, at around 9:20 a.m., CBSAR reported that the brothers had been located on the Gunnison County side of West Maroon Pass and were uninjured. All resources were safely out of the field by 10 a.m.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all visitors and hikers to be aware of their skills, abilities and physical conditioning. Hikes in the Aspen area often involve steep terrain and higher elevations, which can lead to exhaustion and fatigue faster than hiking at lower elevations,” the press release cautions. “Please stay with companions while hiking; separation can mean getting lost or injured.”