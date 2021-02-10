The first deadline to file campaign contributions for Aspen’s March 2 municipal election was yesterday at 5 p.m. So far, the eight candidates for two open seats on council and two candidates vying for mayor have amassed nearly $23,000 in financial support and in-kind donations.
Leading the pack by far is first-time candidate Kimbo Brown-Schirato, running for city council. More than 40 supporters have donated a combined $7,300 to her campaign. She has spent about half of that on campaign materials and swag. Brown-Schirato has previously served on the Next Generation Commission and is running on a platform of housing and childcare.
Trailing her is another first time candidate, John Doyle, a local artist who has raised just under $3,500 for his campaign. He has spent a portion of those funds on campaign signs and ads in The Aspen Times.
Incumbent Ward Hauenstein follows with $2,525 in hand from about 25 supporters. He has used his funds on stamps and thank-you cards.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Torre has received just over $1,000 in contributions, totalling $1,600 on hand, when added to previous campaigns.
His opponent, Lee Mulcahy, addressed his ongoing battle with the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority over his living situation in his filings. While he states that he has $700 on hand, he includes his $25,000 fine from the housing authority among his expenditures. Ownership to his deed-restricted home was transferred to APCHA after a years-long, multifaceted court battle concluded with a determination that APCHA was correct in its findings that he did not meet the required qualifications to reside in the home.
Since Mulchahy has not vacated the property as ordered to do so per a served eviction order, he calculated his daily fine of $500 over the course of 56 days since the receivership was transferred as a cost of his campaign, calling the judge’s ruling “fraud.”
Only one council candidate, Jimbo Stockton, failed to turn in the required paperwork by the 5 p.m. deadline. A $50-a-day fine is instituted for all candidates who fail to comply with the financial disclosure timelines. Candidates must turn in their second report on Feb. 20 and their final report on Feb. 25.
Two council candidates are coming into round one empty handed. Erin Smiddy reported zero dollars earned or spent, as did Sam Rose.
Newcomer Rose, the lead investigator for Pitkin County’s COVID street team and a volunteer firefighter, has stated that he will not be accepting any financial support in his campaign for a council seat.
“My campaign is a grassroots campaign that (I) want to win on ideas and who I am and not on money received,” he said.
Casey Endsley and Mark Reece round out the eight-person field for the two open seats on city council.
During the city council meeting Tuesday night, City Clerk Nicole Henning encouraged voters to mail their ballots in or drop them at the secure drop box outside of city hall this year as opposed to voting in person, to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19. Paper ballots will be available for in-person voting beginning on Friday. All registered voters should receive their ballot in the mail by Feb 16.
More information about registering to vote and in-person voting hours is available here.