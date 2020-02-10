Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the current edition of the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal, an Aspen Daily News sister publication.
New permanent bathroom facilities with flush toilets, an increase in the number of paved parking spaces and new security lighting and landscaping are some of the proposed upgrades for the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot at the intersection of Highway 82 and Brush Creek Road.
David Pesnichak is the regional transportation administrator for Pitkin County and the EOTC (Elected Officials Transportation Committee). He has been meeting with nearby residents at the Brush Creek Metro District, and last week at the Woody Creek Caucus to detail proposals for the lot upgrade.
“In 2017, Brian Pettet with Pitkin County put through an application to Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) to improve the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot,” Pesnichak says after the meeting.
“In 2018, $1.9 million was awarded and the local EOTC has agreed to match those funds with $2 million, making $3.9 million available for improvements at the Brush Creek lot.”
Pesnichak is currently making the rounds and explaining the project’s proposal, which is now at a 30 percent design stage, to nearby residents, local municipalities and local government entities like the EOTC.
A brief survey has shown that 48 percent of the users of the Brush Creek lot originate from Basalt and further Downvalley, a fact that does not surprise Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman who lives about a mile away from the Brush Creek lot and uses it frequently: “I park, get on the bus and read the newspaper on the way to work. It’s a joy to be on the bus and go by that long line of cars that are not moving,” he says.
Downvalley commuters and local government agree.
“It’s easier (to park here) than trying to find a parking spot in Aspen,” says Basalt resident Luke Keeble as he walks to the loading area at the Brush Creek Park and Ride.
Charlie Gaylord of Carbondale seconds that notion: “It costs money to park in town, it’s easier to park here.”
Notes Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt: “[I’m] always happy to hear about any improvements for commuters. RFTA has done a good job of increasing and improving transit service over the years, and they are the main organization to address transit needs. Basalt has done a good job of addressing the last mile on transit by partnering with WeCycle and by building bike and walking paths.”
The lot has been a popular free parking location for short-term, and in some cases long-term parking, for commuters, skiers, visitors and the transient population for years. Commissioner Poschman, who grew up in Aspen, remembers the location as a popular party spot for bonfires in the ’70s.
“In the morning you will see a long line of cars pulling into the Brush Creek lot, parking and people getting on the bus,” Poschman says. “It makes getting into Aspen a lot easier. You’re relieved of the hassle of the long line of traffic that backs up to the airport, and you also don't have to worry about parking. It’s a great solution for those people that don't want the hassles or the expense. And in the ski season, it’s the same thing. I love the bus to Highlands.”
According to Pesnichak, one of the biggest improvements will be the permanent bathrooms, a first for the Brush Creek lot. Currently, portable bathrooms cover basic needs. A well and a new septic system infrastructure will have to be created to construct the new bathrooms.
Basalt commuter Keeble likes the sound of that upgrade. “Permanent bathrooms would be nice,” he notes before getting on his bus to town.
‘Intensity of use’
New paved parking spaces will replace the current area of recycled asphalt, making approximately 400 spaces at the lot paved and striped, according to Pesnichak. The parking kiosk that used to be at the airport has now been relocated to the Brush Creek Park and Ride, and a new electric sign will help inform commuters and bus users about travel updates to Aspen and Snowmass.
While most Downvalley commuters will probably agree that upgrades to the Brush Creek lot are a good thing, members of the Woody Creek Caucus may have a differing opinion because upgrades can feed and contribute to growth.
The effects of growth continue to be on the minds of many, including the Pitkin County Commissioners.
Poschman points out that the county growth rate has remained under 2 percent a year for decades, and that there are still only 18,000 residents in Pitkin County: “However, the intensity of use, the number of people coming in to the Upper Valley each day, has now grown to the point that there are 53,000 people in the Upper Valley each day in high season. Is there any wonder why it feels crowded or the highway looks crowded?”
Crowding and density like that make the upgrades at the Brush Creek lot even more important to get people out of their cars, says transportation consultant Pesnichak.
If the Brush Creek Park and Ride is going to be upgraded, many feel that they should make it as user friendly as possible.
Currently, no commercial operations are allowed at the lot. However, an addition like food trucks, or the ability to get some quick grab-and-go food items, would benefit commuters.
Melissa Sanchez, who parks at the Brush Creek lot in order to work in Snowmass, likes that possibility.
Pesnichak plans to speak to the Pitkin County Community Development office and members of the EOTC about the possibility of food trucks.
If you have any suggestions, comments or opinions about the upgrading of the Brush Creek Park and Ride, you can contact the Pitkin County Commissioners or one of the other members of the EOTC, such as elected officials in Aspen and Snowmass and offer your input.
You can also attend the meeting of the EOTC on April 30, where they will discuss the project’s plans that will have been developed to a 70 percent design stage at that point.
After final plans have been approved, construction of the new upgrades could begin later in 2020.