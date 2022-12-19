The Craig family had no desire to keep up with the Joneses.
Instead of developing their ranch with large homes, like many others have done in the Woody Creek area, they found a way to conserve most of the property that’s been in their family for nearly six decades.
The Craigs are negotiating a contract with Pitkin County that eliminates approvals for two large houses while conserving almost 800 acres and allowing only one development right.
They want to preserve the remaining portions of their once-larger ranch to protect wildlife habitat on the hillsides for deer and elk and wetlands that teem with beaver. The Pitkin County commissioners are scheduled on Wednesday to consider whether to approve a purchase of conservation easements for $6,352,500. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails board has recommended approval.
Dale Will, acquisition and special projects manager for the open space program, said he has worked on conservation deals on large ranches for 20 years. Nearly all of them have been complex arrangements where the families carve out a small portion of the property for homes for their families. This latest proposal bucks that trend.
“Here comes along the Craig family and they want to get rid of them,” Will said. “You end up with one house on 800 acres.”
It’s rare for a conservation easement deal to have that small of density in development, he added.
The 1,200-acre ranch was purchased by Carol Craig and her family from members of the Vagneur family in 1964. The ranch was divided into interests that were held by three of Carol’s kids: Michael, Jennifer and Kathleen. Kathleen sold her two lots years ago. Jennifer and Michael examined options over the years and decided to go the conservation route.
“We’ve kind of been wrangling with this since 1992,” Michael said.
“None of us ever wanted to see any development on it,” Jennifer said. “It’s the quandary of being land rich and cash poor.”
Michael previously sought rezoning of some of his land as rural and remote, which reduced the development potential in return for transferable development rights. Some of those rights were used to increase development potential of a home to 10,750 square feet on another portion of his land.
The latest contract with Pitkin County will eliminate that 10,750-square-foot house plus the associated outbuildings and driveways.
Jennifer’s lots includes 1 mile of stream frontage along Woody Creek. The conservation agreement will extinguish rights to a house of up to 7,500 square feet. The Craigs will retain rights to another house of 7,500 square feet. That will be the only residential development allowed under the proposal. The development envelope has been defined to minimize disruption. The Craigs also have a right to agricultural uses on two of the lots.
The Craigs said they didn’t want to see their entire ranch get carved up for large homes.
“Once you do the development, you can’t go back,” Michael said. “It’s a change that’s irreversible.”
Jennifer added, “There is a lot of pressure to sell it for the highest dollar amount.”
They decided on a more time-consuming, complicated route. The Craigs and Pitkin County jointly funded an appraisal that determined eliminating two development rights and restricting uses of the lots would diminish the value of the ranch by $9,075,000. The Craigs will seek 30% of the compensation through Colorado tax credits. That leaves 70% of the compensation or $6,352,500 to be covered by Pitkin County through the open space program.
The Craigs are leaving money on the table, given they had the ability to build a 10,750-square-foot house on a hillside with commanding views and a 7,500-square-foot house along Woody Creek.
“We just didn’t think developing land was the highest and best use,” Michael said. “It’s a pretty huge relief, actually.”
Both Michael and Jennifer grew up on the ranch. The terrain varies from wetlands along the creek, mesas covered with oak brush and serviceberry and higher hillsides with lodgepole pine. They said a herd of about 100 elk has remained on the property through summers in recents years, likely spooked to lower elevations from recreation activity higher up and development.
Will said the Craig ranch is roughly 1 mile from the Tom and Carolyn Moore property, as the crow flies, on McLain Flats Road. The Moores also recently reached a conservation deal with Pitkin County. Will figures the same elk herd probably travels between the Craigs and Moores.
Jennifer said the impact of the “colossal homes” being built on ranches throughout the county combined with recreation pursuits from a growing population is immense. It’s rewarding to preserve wildlife habitat, she said. They are in the process of completely clearing fences off a substantial chunk of the ranch.
She’s thrilled that keeping the ranch in the family’s hands ensures the beavers will be able to remain. She estimated there are 10 to 12 beavers dams and lodges along their 1-mile stretch of Woody Creek. The dams have never been dismantled.
Open space program’s Will said he is accustomed to negotiating for years with ranchers on conservation deals, then going through complicated procedures to get them accomplished. This one was different.
“These two just walked this one in,” Will said of Jennifer and Michael Craig.