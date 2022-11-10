Pitkin County Sheriff-elect Michael Buglione said Wednesday he isn’t looking to overhaul the department after unseating incumbent Joe DiSalvo in Tuesday’s election but he has a plan that he says will improve it.
“Everybody needs to feel comfortable that I’m not going in there and wiping the slate clean, starting fresh and new,” Buglione said. “Internally, the sheriff’s office is running smoothly, at the patrol level, the sergeant level. It’s the level above that needed to change, which the people of Pitkin County realized and made that change. The old sheriff was not there with the leadership ability. I will be there with my leadership skills to take over the helm and do bigger-picture things.”
Buglione pulled off the upset of DiSalvo, a three-term incumbent, with an aggressive campaign that picked up after the June primary, which was won handily by DiSalvo. Buglione opened a narrow lead when the first of three waves of ballot counts was released at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night and he maintained roughly the same lead throughout the following two counts. The unofficial results showed him with 4,671 votes to 4,272 votes for DiSalvo, or 52.2% to 47.8%.
Pitkin County Clerk Ingrid Grueter said nearly all votes have been counted. A small number of voters will have opportunities to “cure” deficiencies with signatures and a small number of overseas and military ballots may be received and counted, she said.
There was strong turnout in Pitkin County for the midterm election, with 9,485 ballots cast out of 13,655 active voters, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s elections page. That’s a turnout of 69.4%.
Buglione will be sworn into office in January. As structured now, the sheriff’s office has 68 positions including deputies, jailers, dispatchers and administration. Buglione said he is waiting for the results to become official, then he will approach DiSalvo to seek permission to access the staff before taking over.
“I have a plan in my head but until I meet with them, I can’t put that plan in place,” Buglione said.
He declined to say who he will appoint as undersheriff, the second in command, and any other top-level positions.
“I have all my chess players on the side of the board,” Buglione said. “I just kind of have to put them in the right position and meet with them individually, meet with them as a group.”
One change he will embrace is getting rid of the militaristic structure of the patrol staff and even their dress style. The sheriff’s office operated for years with patrol directors and patrol deputies. Now it has more ranks.
“We never had sergeants, corporals, commanders,” said Buglione, who previously worked as a patrol deputy under the late former Sheriff Bob Braudis and DiSalvo. “The sheriff’s office over the last 12 years has definitely been brought into more of a militaristic atmosphere, you know, stripes and more (formal) uniforms as opposed to blue jeans.”
Buglione said he is open to returning to less formal attire.
“I did get poked fun at during the campaign when I did say, Yeah, if my guys want to go back to wearing blue jeans, I’m all for it because it’s a more laid back, approachable look than the cargo pants with pockets filled with whatever. It’s one of those little things, one of those little nuances that will make people feel more comfortable approaching a deputy.”
DiSalvo declined repeated requests from the Aspen Daily News for an interview on the election results and the transition of the department to a new leader.
The campaign was often bitter between Buglione and DiSalvo and their respective camps. Both candidates collected endorsements from prominent valley residents. Buglione said the race wasn’t personal for him. There is no ill will toward people who supported his opponent, he said.
Buglione said he plans to be a very hands-on sheriff. He will be involved with the patrol, jail operations and dispatch center while simultaneously looking at a bigger picture. He claimed that management style will be in contrast to that of DiSalvo.
“I wanted to be sheriff because the position needed to be filled with someone who has the passion,” Buglione said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get things done. I didn’t see that from Joe over the 12 years.”
Buglione outlined the “four pillars” that will guide his oversight of the sheriff’s office.
“We don’t need a new jail. We need to make the jail we have safer for everybody who enters and future-proof for any new technology that comes our way,” Buglione said.
“We need housing for deputies within Pitkin County, not Rifle, not Silt,” he continued. “They need to be part of the community so they become known, recognized and trusted.
“We live in a safe place but we can make it safer,” Buglione said while outlining his third pillar. “There is technology out there to get first responders to a catastrophic event within three or four seconds of activation, so it could be used at Food and Wine, it could be used at Aspen Ideas, it could be used at X Games. (We need it) because we are a soft target. If somebody wants to make a global headline, Aspen is the place to be because it’s a global town.
“Lastly, I was on Aspen Hope Center since it began as a board member. I’m an honorary member,” he said. “I have passion for people who are going through a mental issue, a mental crisis. That’s why I was on the board. We can do better. We can have better resources for those people as well as people going through substance abuse issues. We can provide better resources for those people.”