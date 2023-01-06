Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, who takes office on Tuesday at 1 p.m., said Thursday that the transition process with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his administration has not gone smoothly so far.
“It’s not a peaceful transfer of leadership, not the way I would have certainly expected or certainly would have done if I wasn’t successful,” Buglione said. “But I don’t want to sit here and bash Joe; I don’t want him to go out looking bad. I wish him much success and I thank him for his 30-plus years of service.”
Buglione claims he recently asked the sheriff’s office for a tour of the Pitkin County Jail, which has been deemed unsafe for long-term use and is in need of repairs, and was denied. He said he never contacted the sheriff directly, but he assumes that DiSalvo, as head of the office, made the call.
Through an agreement between DiSalvo and Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, local detainees are being housed in Vallario’s jail facility in Glenwood Springs. Pitkin County’s current jail population there is “eight or less,” Buglione estimated.
DiSalvo — who recently was hospitalized and is recuperating from health issues at his home in Aspen’s West End — countered on Thursday that Buglione never requested a jail tour from him or his administrators. DiSalvo said allegations that he and his staff have taken an uncooperative approach to the transition are completely bogus.
“He can call me Friday,” DiSalvo said. “He can have a tour if he wants one.”
DiSalvo noted that Buglione’s last role with the sheriff’s office more than three years ago was with the jail. Buglione, a longtime deputy and former brother-in-law to DiSalvo, left the sheriff’s office after being demoted to jail duty following an incident at Bumps restaurant in which local teens held a party and, according to DiSalvo, Buglione did not show up to chaperone as promised.
Buglione has said he was scheduled for out-of-town training on that day and another sheriff’s office employee should been scheduled to take on the chaperoning duties. The party got out of control with evidence of substance abuse and many parents voiced complaints to DiSalvo over the situation, which led to Buglione’s demotion. The Bumps incident was one of many contentious issues during the fall sheriff’s race, which Buglione won Nov. 8 with 52.2% of 8,943 votes cast.
“He worked in the jail. It was his last assignment. Nothing’s changed since he was there,” DiSalvo said.
Until Thursday, Vallario’s wife, Kim Vallario, managed the jail in Aspen for DiSalvo’s office. She had served as jail director since April 2018. Kim Vallario’s role with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the agreement between the two sheriffs also was an issue in the sheriff’s race.
Vallario recently commented to the Aspen Daily News that Pitkin County needs to arrive at a decision regarding its jail plans. DiSalvo said the agreement to house local detainees in Glenwood Springs is between him and Vallario, with the blessing of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, and that it would behoove Buglione to address the situation sooner than later.
“There’s an old saying: It’s better to be ready than to get ready,” DiSalvo said.
DiSalvo said he’s extremely grateful to Lou Vallario for housing the Pitkin County inmates at little or no cost to the county. He did so with full knowledge of the responsibility, which carries a lot of risk and potential liability, DiSalvo said.
“There’s not a sheriff on the planet who would do what Sheriff Vallario did for us,” he said.
Pitkin County commissioners and staff have yet to develop plans for the future of the jail. Options include building a new state-of-the-art jail or refurbishing the existing facility in Aspen. During the election, Buglione argued for improvements at the current jail and said money that would go toward a new facility would be better spent housing sheriff’s deputies.
DiSalvo said he has no idea what Buglione is talking about with regard to the lack of cooperation. One day last week, at the Mountain Rescue Aspen headquarters, the sheriff-elect met with all of the office’s command staff, including Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, for 2.5 hours and received a full presentation on each group within the department, DiSalvo said.
“If that isn’t transition, I don’t know what is,” the sheriff said.
As a civilian, Buglione cannot peruse the sheriff’s office files. But aside from that, “he has access to everything he needs,” DiSalvo said.
In addition, Buglione has met with the county manager’s office and has had meetings in the county administration building regarding the sheriff’s office budget, DiSalvo said.
Buglione said that he takes office on Tuesday after being sworn-in on the courthouse steps at noon. He said he will meet with staff and deputies on Wednesday and that he’s planning to keep the status quo within the department, including Burchetta in the undersheriff’s role and Parker Lathrop as chief deputy of operations.
If administrators or deputies decide they do not want a role with the department under his command, Buglione will meet with them to discuss the situation. For now, he said he hopes to keep the department’s personnel intact and looks forward to working with them again.