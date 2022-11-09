Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office.
Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized advantage throughout a long night of vote tallies. The outcome was up in the air until unofficial results were released at about 2 a.m. Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter said Wednesday morning that the vast majority of votes are counted.
Buglione, 59, said he believes his clearly articulated plan of action resonated with voters.
“I think the fact that I had a four-pillared platform since I announced on March 4,” he said. “I have not waivered from that one bit.”
He said that was in contrast to DiSalvo’s positions. He said the sheriff flip-flopped on whether or not he would lead the effort to build a new jail and he said little else on his other issues.
“I still to this day have not heard what Joe is going to do in the next four years,” Buglione said while the results were still in question.
Buglione’s four years in office can be framed by his campaign promises.
“We don’t need a new jail. We need to make the jail we have safer for everybody who enters and future-proof for any new technology that comes our way,” Buglione said.
“We need housing for deputies within Pitkin County — not Rifle, not Silt,” he continued. “They need to be part of the community so they become known, recognized and trusted.
“We live in a safe place but we can make it safer,” Buglione said while outlining his third pillar. “There is technology out there to get first responders to a catastrophic event within three or four seconds of activation, so it could be used at Food and Wine, it could be used at Aspen Ideas, it could be used at X Games. [We need it] because we are a soft target. If somebody wants to make a global headline, Aspen is the place to be because it’s a global town.”
He went on to emphasize that his fourth pillar focuses on addressing the mental-health issues that impact the town, both within the jail and outside of it.
“Lastly, I was on Aspen Hope Center since it began as a board member. I’m an honorary member,” he said. “I was on the board of directors for the fire department for two years. “I have passion for people who are going through a mental issue, a mental crisis. That’s why I was on the board. We can do better. We can have better resources for those people as well as people going through substance abuse issues. We can provide better resources for those people.”
DiSalvo had history on his side coming into the race. He started his law enforcement career in 1985, first with the Aspen Police Department, then with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office starting in 1988. He was undersheriff for 10 years for the legendary Sheriff Bob Braudis, who passed away in June, and DiSalvo was the handpicked successor of Braudis. DiSalvo cruised to victory in his first race for sheriff in 2010 and in re-election bids in 2014 and 2018.
DiSalvo initially appeared in position to pick up his fourth four-year term in this race. In the June primary, he was ahead of Buglione by 20 points — however, the campaign heated up after the primary. Buglione and his supporters aggressively pressed DiSalvo on issues ranging from allegedly wavering on his position about the jail to accepting a small stake in Lift Vodka from his friend and Aspen resident Lance Armstrong.
Buglione couldn’t explain his change in fortunes from the primary to the general election.
“I don’t think a lot of people voted in the primary because certain offices were going uncontested,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t get out there and vote statewide. The fact that I was down 20 points then and I’m up four points now, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling confident.
Buglione also sought the Democratic designation on the ballot, which DiSalvo did not. “That was huge,” Buglione said.