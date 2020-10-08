The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Alex Burchetta has accepted the undersheriff role left vacant by Ron Ryan.
“I’m proud to appoint Alex Burchetta as the next undersheriff for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Alex is a dedicated public servant who is embedded in this community and its needs. Alex’s job knowledge, intelligence and compassion made this appointment a no brainer,” Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in a statement. He noted as well that, “Alex is recognized statewide for his dedication to emergency response and for his leadership skills.”
Burchetta’s resume includes team coordinator of the Pitkin County Incident Management Team and the Northwest Colorado Incident Management Team — in addition to 12 years as a deputy in a variety of positions, including patrol sergeant, interim 911 commander and, since 2013, chief deputy of operations.
Ryan served as the county’s undersheriff for 10 years and boasts a 30-year career in law enforcement.
“I have huge shoes to fill,” Burchetta said Wednesday. “Ron, having been here for over 30 years, has just brought so much institutional knowledge and had so many contacts across the state, so I’m digging into all the stuff he was involved in.”
As for his plans for the future, Burchetta said he looks forward to continuing to carry out DiSalvo’s vision for the office as well as continuing to bolster the well-being of his colleagues.
“It’s that holistic approach of taking care of our staff, whether it’s providing opportunities for them to partake in physical activities outside of work … [or] providing them the resources to talk to people if they need to,” he said.
“I’ve learned a lot over the past few months how really critically important it is to be involved in the recovery process after a critical incident. We don’t have a lot of critical incidents in Pitkin County, but when we do, they’re fairly significant. I want to make sure it’s a priority for us, taking care of our staff and making sure they’re as healthy all around as can be.”
Burchetta officially started in his new capacity Thursday.