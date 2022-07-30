While “no one issue” is solely responsible for the delay on Burlingame Ranch Phase 3 affordable housing units being able to go on the market until 2023, as Senior Project Manager Chris Everson said in a statement, the usual suspects were cited in a city of Aspen announcement on Friday.
“Construction issues experienced can be attributed to labor shortages and supply chain problems, including long material lead times, which emerged in 2021 and continued into early 2022,” a city press release explains. “These complications led to challenges with both overall construction quality and the delivery schedule.”
Previously, the 79 deed-restricted units comprising the eight-building subdivision near Buttermilk Mountain were scheduled to start selling in September. Construction began in March of 2021 — however, later that year, “staff cautioned elected officials and the public about potential delays to the delivery schedule," the press release notes. A little less than a year later, in a Feb. 14, 2022 memorandum to Aspen City Council, staff warned that the buildings would need to be delivered on a staggered schedule, rather than all at once.
Now, the project team is working in partnership with city suppliers to “focus efforts on ensuring high-quality construction while minimizing delays as much as possible,” according to the announcement. Currently, the project team is studying details about the impacts to project schedule and budget, and a new timeline for the schedule of unit sales in 2023 will be announced by the city once finalized.
Since the early 2000s, the city of Aspen has been developing a 258-unit affordable housing subdivision at Burlingame Ranch. Two prior phases, with 166 affordable condominiums and 11 single family homes, have previously been completed. The Burlingame Ranch Phase 3 will offer 25 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and 37 three-bedroom units.