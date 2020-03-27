Just days after implementing Phase 2 service reductions in response to the COVID-19 crisis, RFTA’s board of directors meets today to consider whether to make even deeper cuts to bus schedules up and down the Roaring Fork Valley,
“The next phase would be a potentially very drastic drop in service,” said Jamie Tatsuno, RFTA’s communications manager. A further decline in valleywide ridership that is already sagging is expected following Gov. Jared Polis’ “stay at home” executive order issued on Wednesday.
Phase 3 service reduction, which could begin as soon as Monday, could pare down upvalley and downvalley service to once an hour from 4 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.; reduce BRT service as well as trips to Rifle; see Snowmass Village service drop to once an hour from the Brush Creek Park and Ride from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; take Burlingame service to once an hour; and reduce city of Aspen hours of service to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m, according to a memo prepared for today’s meeting.
The virtual meeting of the RFTA board and representatives of local municipalities begins at 9 a.m. After roll call, the first order of business is an executive session led by general counsel Paul Taddune on “pandemic preparedness.” No other details were available on Thursday.
In today’s special meeting, the board will weigh the governor’s order for public safety with the notion of public transportation as a critical government function and a critical service. Public input is welcome and teleconference details are available at rfta.com.
The most austere option that board members could consider would be “curtail all RFTA services, except for services for older persons and persons with disabilities,” a memorandum prepared in advance of the meeting states.
RFTA’s board is comprised of George Newman (Pitkin County); Jacque Whitsitt (town of Basalt); Markey Butler (Snowmass Village); Ann Mullins, city of Aspen; Dan Richardson (Carbondale); Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County); Jonathan Godes (Glenwood Springs); and Art Riddle (New Castle). There are alternate members should the aforementioned board members not be available.
RFTA’s earlier cuts during March were designed to protect passengers and front-line employees while retaining transportation for those who relied upon it.
Phase 2 changes that went into effect on Monday saw reduced evening service on city of Aspen buses and valleywide buses; elimination of Snowmass direct buses to the Snowmass Mall; and discontinuance of the Woody Creek Shuttle, Ride Glenwood and the Aspen crosstown buses. It followed an order from the governor for nonessential businesses to shut down.
Phase 1 service reductions were implemented March 16 and coincided with the closure of Aspen Skiing Co.’s mountains.
Snowmass watching decision closely
Snowmass Village will be monitoring what the RFTA board decides on Friday, said David Peckler, the town’s transportation director.
“We will try to respond to whatever impacts there are to Snowmass from the regional system,” he said. “For the time being, we’re leaving service as it is.”
On March 23, the Village Shuttle rolled back its levels of service to every 30 minutes on Routes 1 and 8 during prime time; every half hour on Route 3; and on request for other routes and at night. For specific details check out villageshuttle.com/133/Routes-Schedules.
Route 8’s frequency retention has been key in providing 15-minute service up and down the Brush Creek corridor. Peckler said by contrast, ridership on Route 1, which services the Benedict properties, Seasons 4 and Woodbridge, has been relatively light.
Appropriations request
During the special meeting, RFTA will ask its board to consider a $100,000 request, included in a supplemental budget appropriation, “for necessary emergency responses to the health threat posed for RFTA employees and passengers by a potential outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in RFTA’s service area. Staff is attempting to estimate the impacts of various revenue and cost scenarios for presentation at the board meeting,” the meeting memo states.
A RFTA employee was transported on Sunday to Aspen Valley Hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Additional information on the employee was not available from RFTA.
According to packet information for Friday’s meeting, 22 percent of RFTA’s workforce — 82 employees out of RFTA’s total staff of 365 — were absent from work on Wednesday.
RFTA’s COVID-19 daily update indicated that 23 were absent due to being at high risk, 16 were absent due to possible exposure, 21 were absent due to symptoms and 22 were absent due to other reasons.
The Phase 3 service plan would require approximately 48 bus operators per day, according to the meeting memo. By comparison, Phase 2 requires about 98 bus operators per day.
Asked directly if employees were nervous about on-the-job exposure to the coronavirus, Snowmass Village’s Peckler said he has had some employees say they are apprehensive about driving.
“I have some that are concerned about their well-being, yes. I also have a lot that are stepping up,” he said.
Peckler went on to say that most drivers feel comfortable with the protocol in place that includes a standee line and demarcations marking adequate space on the shuttle buses. He also said that so far, enforcing appropriate social distancing on the buses hasn’t been a problem.
The drop in bus ridership since COVID-19’s local impacts started to be realized has been steady and startling.
According to the RFTA memo, system ridership was 19,484 on Saturday, March 7. Just one week later, on Saturday, March 14, the last day the ski areas were open, 6,963 RFTA rides were recorded.
Last Saturday, the systemwide ridership was 3,356. Two days later, on Monday, ridership was down to 2,845.
“Of this total [on Monday], approximately 697 total rides were provided on city of Aspen services, 1,948 rides were provided on RFTA’s Highway 82 corridor BRT and local commuter bus services (including Aspen/Snowmass) and approximately 200 rides were provided on the I-70 corridor Hogback commuter bus service,” the memo says.
RFTA’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan has three primary goals, the memo notes: protection of the public; protection of employees; and continuity of operations.
“The plan is designed to enable RFTA to continue operating even though employees may become ill, because public transportation is considered an essential service for those who rely upon it,” the memo says.