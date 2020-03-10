As cleaning supplies flew off local market shelves Monday in apparent response to news that an Australian woman who had visited Aspen subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, economic leaders cautioned against undue panic.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co. — who was working from home with a head cold Monday — said that while internal discussions involve exploring options should the novel virus spread locally, it’s too soon to tell what the future will actually hold.
“We’re having those discussions,” he said when asked what options employees who are unable to work from home have. “We don’t have an ironclad plan or solution, but we’ve got pretty generous sick pay. We’re speaking with our insurers.
“Do we offer even more sick pay? You may see even more frontline staffing like we do on holidays to fill positions. We’re thinking about those things and discussing those things, but we’re not at that point yet,” Hanle continued.
SkiCo also is not yet at the point at which closures are being actively explored, he noted, per advice from medical and incident management authorities.
“At this point, there’s no advice not to travel; there’s no advice to cancel [events],” he said. “Right now, what they’re saying is it’s like the flu. When the flu is going around Aspen, you don’t cancel. We’re operating with an abundance of caution. We’re taking it seriously, but we’re taking our lead from the experts.”
Even if the coronavirus and its related disease, COVID-19, do not permeate Pitkin County — though 13 of the 18 people who were on the same Australian tour group as the 21-year-old woman who tested positive after returning to Australia are now awaiting their own test results — those in the tourism industry still are considering public perception.
For Aspen Chamber Resort Association Debbie Braun, information is the best antidote to panic.
“Our visitor centers are taking quite a few phone calls and not trying to be the experts in any of that,” she said. “I think PitCo and their [incident management team], I was very impressed. This is what they trained for.”
Housing guests who have potentially been exposed to a newly discovered virus making worldwide headlines and economic impacts is not among the main missions SkiCo employees have trained for, and yet that’s what they’re doing in the case of one couple who may have had contact with the Australian woman who’s already tested positive, Hanle noted.
“We have one couple staying at the [Little] Nell in one room, and they’ve stayed in their room. They notified us, and they were tested today,’ he said, adding that he anticipated those results Wednesday. “They are self-quarantined. We’re providing for them best we can, and we will work with them and the state once the results come back.”
Even though both parties are asymptomatic, he continued, all precautions are being taken, and SkiCo alerted all Little Nell employees and guests of the situation.
Still, there are as of Monday evening no confirmed cases of coronavirus or the disease COVID-19 in Pitkin County, both incident management team officials and Braun emphasized.
“Right now, I really do have a lot of confidence in Pitkin County and their emergency response, and they’re keeping us looped in,” she said. “Where I’m noticing all the nervousness coming from is from guests who are in town or people who are coming.”
As far as business impacts of that nervousness, Hanle said that at least as of a Stay Aspen Snowmass report he reviewed Friday, it’s been a wash. While there have been some cancellations — six, he said from memory since he was at home Monday — there also have been about an equal number of new reservations, some of which he knew were the result of changed international plans.
“It was pretty even last week,” he said. “There’s definitely an opportunity: I think more people will be canceling their trips abroad, or if you were booked on a cruise, you might go replace that with [something] where you’re outdoors and not exposed to that many people. It’s going to be a daily up and down I’m sure.”
To ensure people feel comfortable making those bookings, Hanle suggested SkiCo may take a page out of United Airlines’ book by removing barriers to commitment. United is waiving its change fees for any flight, domestic or international, through March 31 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are relaxing some cancellation policies; we’re working on some promotions for the future that have more relaxed [terms],” he said. “Book it now and cancel until the end of July with no penalty, we’re brainstorming things like that.”
Braun is waiting until more of the situation plays itself out over the next few weeks before spearheading similar conversations with her ACRA colleagues, but if and when that time is right, she assured that the chamber has the marketing reserves to be able to get out any new messaging campaigns to support the business community.
“We’ve been pretty good about stockpiling our money when things are really great and sort of waiting on an economic downturn,” she said, although she added she hadn’t considered that said downturn could be the result of a pandemic.
“There are funds available in our reserves, waiting to activate when the time’s right. We don’t have a confirmed case, and if and when that happens, we’ll stand behind Pitkin County and our job will be facilitating information out to the business community. I think we can shine there, and marketing will be a later conversation.”