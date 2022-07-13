Public comments about the Galena Cooper Living Lab project, provided to the Aspen City Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting, were generally unfavorable.
The Living Lab is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s downtown core, as well as to improve mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The project includes a dedicated bike lane and the conversion of 44 diagonal parking spaces in the downtown core to parallel. The city will be collecting public feedback throughout the project, which will conclude at the end of September.
“The project goals were to develop a holistic plan to incrementally improve safety and mobility in Aspen’s downtown core by balancing priorities for all users — that’s pedestrians, bikes and cars,” said Mayor Torre. “This is a living lab, which means it is an experiment and a trial. This council is open to the community’s input. We want to know what you think, any improvements that you see that could be made. So I want you to know that we are listening.”
The project first came to the council table in February 2021, and work sessions and meetings with the public to collect input followed. The council decided on Feb. 15 of this year to implement some of the recommendations they had heard, which resulted in the Living Lab.
On June 29, Aspen city workers repainted the parking spaces in front of businesses along South Galena Street and East Cooper Avenue to make way for the parallel spaces and a dedicated bike lane. The work sent shock waves throughout the downtown business community, and some business owners are still worried about the impacts of the project.
“I’m certainly all for safety in the core,” said Kenny Smith, owner of Meridian Jewelers. “We’re certainly happy that pedestrians use the downtown core and we feel strongly that people should be able to access the core on foot, on bikes, on one-wheels, scooters, whatever, and also by car. …I understand what you guys are wanting to do, but please don’t eliminate parking spots.”
Smith added that the parking spots available in the downtown core are necessary for people who can’t physically walk or ride their bikes several blocks and cars should be able to access the core. He also said that he and a few other business owners have started gathering signatures on an informal petition to provide feedback from opponents of the Living Lab; so far, they have gathered 1,019 signatures.
Smith was invited to participate in the city’s previous outreach sessions, but said that he didn’t feel listened to. Another local business owner said she was never invited to participate and didn’t know of any others who were. She added that she feels the Living Lab makes the core unsafe and was worried about the negative effects on her business.
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo also spoke to the council and said that as an avid cyclist, he did not believe the Living Lab was promoting safety in the core.
“As sheriff, I don’t have a product that I could hold in my hand. My only product is safety,” he said. “And I look at that Living Lab and it’s not the model of safety. It’s exactly the opposite.”
DiSalvo referenced a tragedy that occurred on the corner of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue a few years ago and said that the Living Lab feels like more accidents waiting to happen. He encouraged the council to take the opportunity to make safer changes, and also suggested putting parallel parking along both sides of the street on Galena and Cooper, with the bike lane somewhere in the middle. There would still be a problem, he admitted, but maybe less of one.
“I think this council needs to make a decision or head in a direction,” he said. “Are we going to allow the cars to be king, or the bikes to be king, or pedestrians to be king?”
The Living Lab is in full swing, and the city of Aspen is encouraging individuals from all walks of life to participate by providing feedback on what’s working and what isn’t. More information about how to provide comments can be found at cityofaspen.com/1401/Galena-Cooper-Living-Lab.