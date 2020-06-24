Buskers will be roaming the streets of Basalt tonight as “Wednesday Night Live” begins its summer run through downtown and the Willits Town Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Many businesses will stay open late for the event.
The town of Basalt, Basalt Chamber of Commerce and The Arts Campus at Willits are presenting the weekly series of strolling entertainers to the two business centers. “Wednesday Night Live” aims to fill the void of the town’s summer music series that was silenced by COVID-19. The idea evolved out of discussions among the three entities, which were searching for ways to present arts programming in a safe manner amid the pandemic.
While the entertainment is free, buskers welcome individual contributions, according to a press release issued this week about the series’ start.
The street performers will come in the form of musicians, poets, comedians, circus performers, artists, kids performers or other “curious acts.” They will be scattered throughout downtown Basalt and Willits during the evening.
“‘Wednesday Night Live’ is a continuation of TACAW’s effort to keep arts and culture front and center as the Roaring Fork Valley navigates the COVID-19 world,” the release says.
“TACAW is so pleased to collaborate with the chamber and the town to bring live performances back to our community. I am proud of the creative thinking that our team and our partners continue to show as we program amidst COVID-19,” said Ryan Honey, executive director of the arts campus.
Updates about weekly programming and performer profiles will be posted at TACAW.org, basaltchamber.org/concerts.