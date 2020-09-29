The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to expand its rural regional network, with the potential to add four new routes within the next year.
A survey is currently available for potential passengers of a proposed Grand Junction-to-Telluride route, where they can give their feedback regarding bus stop locations in the pit stops along the way, including the towns of Olathe, Ridgway and Montrose.
David Krutsinger, director of transit and rail for CDOT, said in a release Monday that the public feedback period will inform the final route makeup.
“We want to hear directly from those who plan to use these routes to make sure we’re providing the best service possible and helping to improve transportation connections across the state,” Krutsinger said. “The feedback we receive will give us the vital information we need to plan these routes in a way that it meets the needs of our rural communities.”
Currently, the Bustang West Line runs weekdays between Denver and Grand Junction daily. Day-of tickets between Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction are $15.
Since COVID-19, CDOT has limited seating on the Bustang routes, upgraded the vehicles’ air filters and mandates masks and temperature checks of its passengers.