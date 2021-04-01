The Plandemic is real, if you’re referring to the plans at Kraylola headquarters and the myriad county officials across the state who were recently arrested for insider trading.
“It’s shocking,” Piktin County Deputy District Attorney Dan Notaham said of the scandal in which three local health board members were implicated. “And they did it all under the guise of charity. Disgusting.”
The charity in question is the coloring mogul’s philanthropic arm, Kraylola Kares. Originally a nonprofit that worked with school districts to ensure students are “alive” in their creativity, during the pandemic, the organization pivoted — instead working with public health departments to ensure people in the general population remain alive, period.
“That was the narrative,” Notaham said. “But it was really all about the mighty dollar.”
Indeed, the scheme went like this: Kraylola presented Gov. Jerry Polls with the idea of a color-coded COVID-19 dial — secretly sponsored by the company. The plan had several tiers: There would be a six-category dial, a 24-category dial and, if needed, a 64-category option.
“Everyone in the state would suddenly be hyper-aware of the color code under which they were living,” Notaham said. “You thought it was bad when they added purple? There were plans for blue-violet and indigo, too. In the 24-color proposal, there was going to be a yellow and a dandelion category. Restaurants would have been able to operate at 13% capacity at dandelion. It was terrible.”
Billionaire Chuck Coke was not immediately available for comment, but his assistant’s assistant’s consigliere admitted at an illegal party at Poopsy Yellows that her main boss was involved in the bigger picture: falsely propping up a Kraylola initial public offering.
“Oh yeah, Coke was the mastermind,” she said between hiccups. “And I mean, when he walked into that secret health board executive session thing, even the libtards in Aspen were impressed. They all committed.”
Piktin County Sheriff Yosef DiSalvage said he never expected this type of white-collar crime from such a beloved coloring company.
“I read the reports. Every time the state updated its dial with new colors, it was going to mean a bigger IPO,” he said. “And they all bought it, hook, line and sinker.”
Three Piktin County Board of Health officials face criminal charges. After spending 24 hours in the jail, Patricia Applause changed her previously held convictions that the current facility was fine.
“We do need a new jail,” she said after posting bail. “That place was completely unacceptable — not a single memory-foam bed available!”