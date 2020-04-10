Pitkin County officials are looking to set up an encampment in the Buttermilk parking lot for local homeless people who need a private area in which to shelter in place for as long as public health stay-at-home orders are in effect.
Plans call for a camp with 12-by-12-foot areas allocated to each user so that social distancing practices to avoid possible coronavirus spread can be followed. The camp could be installed this weekend, or “as soon as I can,” said Nan Sundeen, director of human services for the county.
“It’s a public safety issue to try to help people shelter in place,” she said Thursday. “The homeless don’t have a place. We want to create a place for them to shelter. That will protect them and it will protect the community. That’s our primary purpose — health, life and safety.”
The 24/7 camp will be cordoned off from public view, using construction fencing to allow privacy. In addition to portable toilets it also is likely to include hand-washing apparatus. Sundeen said users will be allowed to set up tents or bedrolls within their individual areas.
“It would be a marked spot where they wouldn’t have to worry about moving every day,” she said.
At their regular meeting Wednesday, county commissioners signaled general approval for the camp when County Manager Jon Peacock brought it up during open discussion. At the time, Peacock said the Buttermilk lot, which is owned by the county, would be the easiest place to set it up, but added that the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot was a secondary possibility.
Sundeen said the concept was supported by local stakeholders who met Monday as part of the local coalition to end homelessness. She said input she’s received from local law enforcement and others suggests that between five and 10 people might make use of the Buttermilk camp.
The nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter continues to operate its day shelter, where a daily meal is provided and where clients can access the kitchen, at the county’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital. The nonprofit’s seasonal overnight shelter was moved to that building last month from its usual spot at St. Mary Catholic Church after the Denver diocese closed its churches due to coronavirus spread.
Usually the winter shelter closes at the end of March, but it was extended through April 30, the date marking the end of the county and state’s stay-at-home period. Those orders may be subject to another extension depending on the extent of the COVID-19 caseload.
Sundeen said homeless individuals can continue to use the night shelter at the county building if they aren’t already restricted from it due to previous problems. The need for the Buttermilk shelter arose in part because there is a segment of the homeless population that doesn’t want to be housed under the more restrictive setting provided by Aspen Homeless Shelter, which has rules regarding drinking and smoking.
“We’re trying to find a camp for those who don’t go to the shelter, for whatever reason,” Sundeen said. “We have the day and night shelter but some people are not welcome there because of past behavior. Or they choose not to go there for other reasons.”
That’s not to say the temporary camp at Buttermilk will have an anything-goes atmosphere. She said plans are in the works for support services at the location and some type of law enforcement presence supplied by the local Incident Management Team. The IMT is helping the county’s human services department to find equipment and supplies for the camp and to implement the plan.
She stressed that the camp will be made available to the chronically homeless, not to people from outside of the area looking for a free place to recreate. She said once the camp is set up, there shouldn’t be an issue with getting food and supplies for it, given the strong level of community support for COVID-19 assistance.
Sundeen said because of the economic shutdown related to the crisis, there are fewer places for homeless people to go: No coffee shops are open, no public bathrooms are available for use in the upper valley. The main difference between sleeping at the county building near the hospital or setting up camp at Buttermilk is that the parking lot will provide more private space and the ability for users to come and go as they please.
Peacock, in speaking with commissioners, spoke of the upcoming dry season and the threat of wildfires. Helping out the homeless by giving them a place away from forest areas reduces the possibility of fire danger. On Thursday, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, with the support of local fire chiefs, enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions — not because of data showing high levels of dry natural fuels, but to preserve the county’s emergency resources.
Commissioner Patti Clapper noted that many homeless people prefer not to be housed in a structured setting because they are averse to certain rules. Peacock said the county learned through Aspen police familiar with the area’s homeless population that some would use the temporary shelter if it were an option.
Sundeen confirmed that. “We have talked to some [homeless people] and they are really hoping to have the encampment available,” she said.
She added that the county will follow Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines pertaining to emergency shelters.