Aspen Skiing Co. on Tuesday withdrew its request to use Buttermilk’s parking lot as a drive-in event space again this summer.
Its decision to do so, however, has prompted a larger communal discussion about the possibilities for the coveted parking lot.
“I really regret this,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said at the Board of County Commissioners worksession Tuesday of the lot’s ability to be used as an event space. “Is this the entrance of Aspen, an industrial zone where we park big trucks?”
Pitkin County owns most of Buttermilk’s parking lot, and since 2018 has permitted commercial and construction staging to occur within a sizable area. The county charges $40 a day, $180 a week, $550 a month or $3,500 for May through November.
Divided into four sections, Buttermilk’s parking lot has designated areas for free transit parking, paid parking and day-use mountain bike access parking for Sky Mountain Park, in addition to a space for construction vehicles.
“It’s not ideal in my mind, Poschman said of the latter. “It’s not desirable, really, either.”
According to a county memo, Buttermilk’s parking lot was “mostly full” during the 2019 summer season. Last summer amid the pandemic, however, no commercial or construction staging occurred in Buttermilk’s parking lot. Instead, Aspen High School’s drive-in graduation ceremony occurred in the lot last May. In July, SkiCo requested the space for socially-distanced events like drive-in movie nights, which the county also approved.
“Things were different. There was hardly any traffic on Highway 82,” Brian Pettet, Pitkin County public works director, said of last summer’s drive-in events in the lot. “Construction was pretty much shut down at that time, and as staff, we handled that special event permit given the change in condition and those special events went on.”
Although SkiCo withdrew its application to utilize Buttermilk’s parking lot for movies and concerts — two to three times a week — this summer, the company did not rule out the possibility of using the space for a “one-off” type of special event.
“If there is a single thing on a date we can check,” Deric Gunshor, SkiCo event development director, said. “We won’t be planning a two to three time per week series of any sort.”
After conferring with Aspen Parking Director Mitch Osur, county staff recommended that Buttermilk’s parking lot be used only for parking — whether it be a Subaru or a crane for construction.
“Everything, we believe, points to a huge increase in construction,” Osur said. “If we have the use of that lot we will fill it pretty much every day in July, August and September with everything that’s planned in the city.”
Originally, Pitkin County had planned to utilize Buttermilk’s parking lot as a mass vaccination clinic after it had to move out of the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in late April. However, as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine waned, the county no longer pursued Buttermilk’s lot for the mass vaccination clinics.
“I’d love to value arts over congestion in a way,” BOCC Board Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury said, “but at the same time, [if] all of that impact gets pushed onto residents’ roads, we will hear from that, too.”