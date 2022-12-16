Buttermilk is the last of the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas to enter the party, but it will make a grand entrance Saturday.
The Milk will have nearly 100% of terrain open and all chairlifts spinning from the start: It will open with 430 acres and a newly transformed base area. The old Bumps building was remodeled and now known as Buttermilk Mountain Lodge. A new, 9,000-square-foot guest services building is nearing completion.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Buttermilk team, our construction partners, and a lot of help from mother nature’s early season snow, we are in a great position to kick off this exciting winter season with an impressive amount of terrain for opening day, and a brand-new look and feel to Buttermilk’s base,” Buck Erickson, Buttermilk’s new mountain manager, said in a statement.
The Buttermilk Mountain Lodge will include an expanded, slopeside outdoor area called the Backyard. The lodge will be open for dining and aprés ski festivities. The new guest services building, which includes everything from ticketing to equipment rental, will have limited services initially due to ongoing construction. Temporary tents at the base will house the ticketing, lesson and rental purchases. A Four Mountain Sports rental tent will be operating at the base but renters are urged to get their gear at another of the eight locations of the store. Complimentary equipment transfers to Buttermilk will be offered.
Restrooms will be available inside Buttermilk Mountain Lodge and in trailers at the base.
Buttermilk will celebrate Chocolate Day on Saturday with chocolate offerings at the base of the mountain throughout the day.