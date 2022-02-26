Across Interstate 70’s more than 2,000 miles of roadway, the 12-mile stretch through Glenwood Canyon has been called one of its “most vulnerable” sections.
On a recent two-day visit to Colorado, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg used those exact words to describe the canyon just west of Glenwood Springs that was ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020 and again by mudslides last year.
On Friday, Buttigieg — a former South Bend, Indiana mayor and 2020 presidential candidate — toured Glenwood Canyon, where he discussed the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last November and includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. Buttigieg was in Idaho Springs on Thursday.
“This is exactly why we have that state-federal partnership,” Buttigieg said Friday. “We prepare a level of funding that can go to the state leaders who look around at their state system and see the vulnerabilities, and start improving them.”
Buttigieg’s remarks were delivered at the Bair Ranch rest area — not far from where stranded motorists spent the night in their vehicles during last summer’s mudslides.
Much of Friday’s tour was focused on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. But when the roadway was shut down last summer, drivers often turned their own focus to nearby alternative routes, such as Cottonwood Pass. Public safety officials have advised motorists against using the under-developed pass, which connects Gypsum to Highway 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, during times when the canyon has closed.
“When we talk about resilience funding, a big part of that is evacuation routes and alternative routes and that’s especially challenging here in a geographically limited space like this canyon,” Buttigieg said.
In addition to touring Glenwood Canyon, the transportation secretary — along with U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper — also visited the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s maintenance facility in Glenwood Springs on Friday. There, Buttigieg spoke to Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and others about projects, including the city’s long-discussed South Bridge project.
The multimillion-dollar infrastructure project would provide additional access from the western side of the Roaring Fork River in south Glenwood back to Highway 82. Officials have called the bridge project critical, especially in the event of an emergency evacuation due to an encroaching wildfire.
However, the city will need significant financial support if it ever wants to actually break ground on South Bridge, a project that has been discussed for nearly two decades.
“Wildfire, and getting thousands of people evacuated from a fast-moving wildfire, is our number one priority in this community,” Godes said. “A relatively small rural community can’t do this alone and we need the federal government’s help to save lives.”
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who serves on RFTA’s board of directors, attended Friday’s event and spoke briefly with Buttigieg about the green-climate initiatives the county has been undertaking.
Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also will allocate more than $7 billion toward a national network of electric vehicle chargers in an effort to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
“At the federal level, we’re definitely seeing a shift with infrastructure plans to really promote climate-friendly, carbon-reduction strategies for everything — transportation, housing, infrastructure in general,” Poschman said. “Locally, we’ve made that commitment and we’re very enthusiastic and grateful that we have support from the federal level and the state level.”
Also during Friday’s visit, Buttigieg spoke with a few bus users themselves to gain an understanding about their experiences with RFTA’s bus service.
“I spoke to a student named David, for example, who really counts on this to be able to get to different campus sites that are part of his studies in the community college system,” Buttigieg said. “He talks about it as being absolutely vital to his ability to pursue his studies and being able to count on the frequency. I know they have that motto: ‘fast, frequent, fun.’
“I think sometimes our conversations about transportation infrastructure focus too much on the assets, right, and not enough on people,” he added.