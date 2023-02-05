Ca$hing in on Aspen

Stacy Standley vividly recalls a conversation he had with Joe Edwards in the mid-1970s when Standley was mayor of Aspen and Edwards was a Pitkin County commissioner.
They were both fierce champions of growth control and promoted progressive ideas such as open space, mass transit and affordable housing. They met to reflect on accomplishments and strategize on next steps.
“We were looking at things and Joe said, ‘You know, if we’re successful at pulling all of this off, we’re going to make this place so desirable that we won’t be able to live here,’” Standley said. “That might be one of the most prescient comments of 1975. He was absolutely right. (The things we did) are what differentiated Aspen from other ski areas in the western United States. We made the community so much more than a bunch of hotels for skiers.”
Standley was initially a reluctant warrior in the battle for Aspen’s soul. Edwards and Dwight Shellman cracked the good old boys’ network and got elected as county commissioners in 1972. Standley was part of a like-minded group that set its sights on municipal government.
“We said, ‘Let’s see if we can take over the city council,’” Standley said. There was one hitch. There was a three-year residency requirement for running for office. Standley was the only one of his gang who could meet the criteria. He ran on the platform of “Let’s tame the growth gorilla.” John Denver was among the contributors to his campaign.
Standley served three terms from 1973 to 1979. In addition to working with the county commissioners to drastically decrease the development potential of the city and county, Standley’s administrations helped create the predecessor to the current public bus system, bought and preserved Rio Grande Park and the Marolt property, and passed a real estate transfer tax to renovate the Wheeler Opera House.
While focusing on taming the growth gorilla, Standley, Edwards and their peers didn’t foresee how Aspen would come to be thoroughly dominated by corporations and big business. Even if they did, it’s questionable if they could have done anything to prevent it.
“Once you start down that path, you’ve got a lot of strong opposition to those trying to hold onto the type of town that existed back in the ’60s and ’70s,” Edwards reflected. “It was just a cool little place. I think we ultimately lost.”
All about branding
There’s an idealistic portrayal of Aspen from the 1950s into the 1980s where visitors stayed in small hotels, ate at their favorite locally owned restaurants and browsed the shops with local character. If one shop didn’t have what the customer wanted, the proprietor would recommend another store.
“That’s soul. That’s community. That’s what we did for one another,” said Jane Click, who owned and operated Geraniums n Sunshine from 1974 to 2002. She offered an eclectic assortment of goods, many made by local artisans. “It was things I liked,” she said of her inventory.
Click, who now works at the Aspen Historical Society, said she still runs into former customers who will describe their purchases from 20-plus years ago.
Chanel was one of the first retail chain stores to wade into the Aspen waters in the 1980s, Click recalled. The store couldn’t survive Aspen’s offseasons of that era and soon faded. But little by little, as rents went up, it became harder for many local proprietors to hang in.
The big chains came in increasingly larger waves in the early 2000s, Click said.
There are holdouts such as Pitkin County Dry Goods, Carl’s Pharmacy and the Miner’s Building. But the commercial core features a lineup of stores that match the highest-rent districts around the globe.
“It’s a funny town now. It’s like New York,” Click said. “These stores wouldn’t be here if the people who came here now didn’t want them.”
Jonathan Graham, who worked for 20 years as a creative director and executive creative director for an East Coast advertising agency, said being seen in a market like Aspen is a bigger goal than making money at that particular site for many if not all of the chains.
“Brick-and-mortar locations in esteemed markets are purely a vanity play for (luxury) brands,” Graham said. “Almost without exception, they all lose revenues in that equation.”
Operating a store in Aspen is essentially a form of advertising. Brands want to be identified as being part of an experience, such as an Aspen traveler’s ski vacation.
“They don’t want to be the brand that isn’t seen while walking down the avenue in Aspen,” Graham said.
The strategy is a result of the online shopping revolution. The well-heeled Aspen visitors might not buy anything in a luxury store in Aspen, but they might visit as part of their experience, and the brand will remain top of mind. The companies are banking on the visit spurring a purchase or two of expensive items over the next year, Graham said.
Factors such as soaring rents and long offseasons don’t faze the luxury chain stores, Graham said. They are built for the long haul thanks to corporate conglomeration. LVMH, for example, owns “28% of the luxury brands that we know,” Graham said. Those include Christian Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, all of which have an Aspen presence.
“None of these luxury brands are hurting for capital anymore because they are run by conglomerate houses that have their money coming in from all sources,” he said.
Graham foresees corporate retail stores becoming more prevalent in the future rather than fading away due to the diverse financial resources behind them.
“They are only going to get richer and become more ubiquitous while the little guy ceases to exist,” he said.
‘We sort of saw it coming’
While the corporatization of Aspen is most evident with the chain stores, the trend goes well beyond — to hotels, restaurants, real estate companies and even The Aspen Times. In a generation, the transformation into corporate entities was nearly complete.
“Think about the airlines,” said former Aspen Mayor Bill Stirling. “Aspen Air and Rocky Mountain Airways were just tiny little companies. And now SkyWest with American, Delta and United, they’re big corporations. That’s a big change.
“Look at the real estate companies. There’s hardly any ma-and-pa companies around anymore,” Stirling continued.
The corporate tide has essentially swept over the town in a generation. Locals’ favorite restaurants such as Little Annie’s, the Red Onion and Cooper St. Pier are long gone.
The evolution of the old Main Street Bakery space on Main Street provides a glimpse into the transformation. The breakfast-and-lunch joint closed in October 2016 after 27 years in business. Developer Mark Hunt is renovating the property and negotiating with a high-end Italian restaurant on a lease. It’s a safe bet that appetizers at the new restaurant will cost more than whole meals did at the bakery.
To guarantee a seat in the bakery, all a person had to do was be willing to sit at the joiners’ table. Getting into the new restaurant will likely require a relationship with the maitre d’.
If it’s any consolation, it’s not just Aspen that’s been hit with the corporate tsunami. The New York Times ran an article with the headline, “Big Companies Are Starting to Swallow the World” in September 2020. The article also concluded that the concentration of power in a smaller number of companies is likely to accelerate.
Stirling said he saw signs of the transformation of Aspen when he was elected in 1983. He served four terms as mayor until 1991.
“Aspen was becoming a commodity in the 1980s,” he said. “No longer were people coming here for just the way of life. They started coming for the opportunity that Aspen posed or being able to make a lot of money.”
Stirling’s years in office featured efforts to make sure commercial and residential development paid its way for affordable housing. Voters approved a proposal to implement a real estate transfer tax to generate funds for affordable housing in 1990.
While the corporate takeover was becoming apparent in the 1980s, Stirling is not sure the city government could do much about it.
“We sort of saw it coming,” he said. “Could we have anticipated where it is now? I’m not sure. There were high-end stores starting to appear in the late ’80s and ’90s so the presence of corporate ownership isn’t exactly new.”
Stirling campaigned for the 1983 election on a platform that included opposition to Aspen Skiing Co.’s initial application for the Little Nell Hotel.
“My position was it can’t go all the way up,” he said. “It’s gotta stay on the flat because it was proposed to go about halfway up that first pitch (on the Little Nell slope).”
Close to 200 units were proposed. The approval was for 92 rooms and all on the flats at the base.
“One of the things I tried to do when we were doing the final approvals of the Little Nell Hotel was to have affordable commercial in their commercial ground-floor spaces,” Stirling said. “I couldn’t get a third vote to do it. It was just too hot of an issue. So we missed an opportunity there, and we still don’t have any so-called affordable commercial 40 years later.”
Accelerated by infill?
The city has tried to promote affordable commercial to some extent, but with limited success. The Public House made concessions on pricing to secure the lease in the Wheeler Opera House. The basement site at the old Cooper St. Pier building was reserved for a local-oriented restaurant, but it remains empty because no one has wanted to do the expensive tenant finish. However, former Red Onion proprietor Brad Smith and a partner have plans to open a restaurant in the space this summer.
The Aspen City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in March 2017 to make it more difficult for chain businesses to set up shop. The measure increases regulation on chain stores or formula retailers with 11 or more locations. They are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
However, the regulation doesn’t apply to new buildings, approved structures or developers that were in the city’s review process at the time. There is no evidence the regulation has prevented entry by a chain, confirmed a source at City Hall.
Edwards said he believes an action taken by City Hall in the early 2000s “just blew the roof” off Aspen’s development craze and, as a result, led to the proliferation of corporations. The city council approved an “infill” ordinance in 2003 that was championed by former Mayor Helen Klanderud. The concept was sound — to stop sprawl and build up rather than out. To accomplish the goal, it eased mitigation requirements that were seen as a barrier to redevelopment of downtown properties.
“It started two decades of constant construction,” Edwards said.
Redevelopment of downtown spaces has been accompanied by higher rents and more corporate tenants.
Edwards contended that the legal clearance to create limited liability companies also helped usher the rise of corporations in Aspen and elsewhere. Operating as an LLC hides the identity of an owner or owners of a company.
“It has become a real problem because often the new owner is not a person but an investment fund,” Edwards said. “They buy up the housing and put it on the short-term rental market that is competing with the traditional lodges.”
That has displaced Aspen residents and forced employees downvalley, adding to the congestion on Highway 82. It’s one of the ways that a corporation’s gain can be Aspen’s loss.
“I guess the question becomes whether they want to have a real town with real permanent residents which contribute to the quality of life in the community or alternatively one big faceless temporary lodging facility,” Edwards said.
Corporate in the DNA
While Aspen has featured numerous mavericks and free spirits over the years, corporations are part of its ski-era DNA, like it or not. Walter Paepcke, an executive of the Container Corp. of America, courted investors to form the Aspen Skiing Corp. in 1945.
Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corp. bought all outstanding shares and made Ski Corp. a subsidiary in June 1978. Standley was working for Snow Engineers, a consulting and planning firm for the ski industry, at the time. Twentieth Century-Fox hired the firm to scout for ski areas. The corporation looked at Vail first and made an offer that the Vail owners rejected, Standley said. Twentieth Century-Fox kicked the tires at Deer Valley next but was rejected as a suitor. Next was the successful purchase of Aspen Ski Corp. shares.
Texas oilman Marvin Davis bought Twentieth Century-Fox in September 1981 and Aspen Skiing Co. was spun off as a subsidiary. Standley said the arrival of the flamboyant Davis on the Aspen scene is when “corporate took a wrong turn.” Aspen was suddenly on the A-list for the rich and famous.
The Crown family purchased a 50% interest in Aspen Skiing Co. in July 1985 and acquired the company in full in the early 1990s. The company has continued to look for new ways to cash in on the Aspen name. Its hospitality division is exporting the Limelight and Little Nell hotel brands out of town.
The company also has created the AspenX luxury brand of goods and experiences to appeal to the tastes of its ultra-wealthy customers. SkiCo opened an AspenX store at the base of the Silver Queen Gondola. The experiences it sells include AspenX Beach Club, where customers can plunk down hundreds of dollars for red-and-white striped cabanas erected in the snow outside of the Sundeck at the top of Aspen Mountain. They get a three-course lunch with bottles of Dom Perignon.
The experience is described by AspenX as “the absolute apex of the beach party vibe.”
Despite the proliferation of corporations, Stirling believes Aspen remains more attractive than most places.
“The locals control the government. That’s pretty key,” he said. “We’ve had progressive political leadership over all that time. The reason Aspen still even works today with this dispirited economic situation is because we have over 3,000 rental and sale (affordable housing) units. No other resort anywhere, let alone in the Rocky Mountains, even has anything close to that.”
In addition, Aspen was facing circumstances that didn’t lend themselves to political solutions.
“There are people out there that had a lot of disposable income and they wanted a piece of Aspen,” Stirling said. “Now how do you control that?”
Click reflects back on her days as an Aspen retailer with a realization that nearly everyone in town — past, present and likely future — is guilty to some degree of cashing in on the Aspen name. She recalled designing what she dubbed the “Aspen cape” and promoting it in places such as The New Yorker.
“I was guilty of exploiting Aspen,” Click said.