Basketball saved Paul Cain’s life back when he was at Basalt High School.
Next week, a winding road starting from that point will land Cain, who is athletics director for Mesa County Valley School District 51, in the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.
“The reason I do what I do is that athletics changed my life,” Cain said. “It totally set a career path or different path for my life.”
As a Longhorn, the basketball court served as a “safe haven” from financial issues within his family. He became solely focused on winning state, and got close, reaching the finals twice but never getting over the hump. As a senior, he was 2A Player of the Year.
He landed a spot on the Mesa State (now Colorado Mesa University) roster, where he got his first taste of hall of fame induction in 2000. There, “something clicked” academically and propelled him into a professional career in Europe, which led to coaching, which led to teaching, and so on until his current position, overseeing athletics for the biggest school district on the Western Slope.
In the words of his induction announcement bio, “although his high school basketball career was notable, it has been his work as a school and district administrator that makes Paul a standout … Hall of Fame inductee.”
The bio goes on to list his accomplishments as a member of CHSAA’s board of directors, president of the Southwestern League and a Colorado Athletics Director Association board member. Through it all, he’s served as “the voice of athletics and activities on the Western Slope,” the bio says.
“He has been instrumental in helping the CHSAA membership understand the challenges of participation from the Western Slope and mountain schools,” the bio states.
Success in sports gave Cain a path forward. It led to him meeting his wife at Mesa and also gave him a career.
He bounced from the valley to Grand Junction to Germany to Hawaii before the principal at Glenwood Springs Middle School asked him to apply for an assistant principal position. Cain didn’t ultimately get that job, but his application was scooped from the pool by Basalt, which brought him home in yet another new direction: He moved from coaching to administration as the athletics director. A fork in the road was once again paved with Longhorn purple.
He did some coaching as needed, but took to his new role. From Basalt, he moved to Grand Junction Central, which eventually lifted him to his district-level role.
The lessons learned from that journey turned him into an administrator that in the eyes of Colorado’s governing body for high school sports, made him worthy of high recognition.
“I’ve been so fortunate that basketball has provided me so many opportunities to travel the world, have jobs, do things that I would have never done without it, and I think that’s my ‘Why,’” Cain said. “I want to be able to provide those opportunities for kids because for so many kids athletics is that carrot that keeps them going and then hopefully something clicks along the way.”
One kid that something clicked for was Jack Lutzeier, as Cain filled in as coach back at Basalt for a season.
Lutzeier, much like Cain, turned his high school career into a lifelong one, and is now a regional director in Florida for The National Basketball Academy, a professional training organization with ties to four NBA teams.
Also like Cain, Lutzeier needed some direction during his Longhorn days.
“I was a hothead when I played,” Lutzeier said. “I thought I was really good. I had a little attitude and a chip on my shoulder, and he worked with me and made me more humble, talked to me about how I need to work harder, I wasn’t God’s gift to basketball. …He put me on the right path at the right time.”
Cain helped Lutzeier find his way to Otero Junior College in La Junta, where he met an assistant coach that helped him progress further. He moved onward and upward just as Cain did. And when the time came for him to transition to a role in a suit on the bench, he remembered Cain’s style.
“He taught some hard life lessons but he never backed down from a challenge. He never pulled a punch. If we messed up he would be on us hard and if we were doing things right he would praise us. I’ve followed that with my coaching philosophy for the last 16 years,” Lutzeier said.
“We’re not here to teach basketball. Basketball is a vehicle. We’re here to teach you life,” he added.
Cain will be inducted with the four other members of the 2021 class — plus the 2019 inductees who have not yet gotten a ceremony due to COVID-19 — on Wednesday in Aurora. From there, it’s back to work advocating for the Western Slope and pushing high school athletes forward.
“It’s an incredible honor and it’s very humbling,” Cain said.