California is butting heads with the six other states in the Colorado River Basin.
On Tuesday, California released a proposed plan for Colorado River water conservation that directly contradicts a separate plan proposed by the basin’s six other states, including Colorado. Tuesday marked a federal deadline for the seven basin states to reach a mutual agreement on conservation measures amid record water shortages in the river system.
The differences in the two proposals — combined with severe shortages in the river — increase the possibility of interstate court battles over the Colorado River in the next year.
Though not an agreement, Colorado and five other basin states released a document on Monday referred to as a “Consensus-Based Modeling Alternative,” or CBMA, that outlines potential conservation measures for the federal government to consider as it prepares its own plan to conserve up to one-third of the river’s annual flow. The following day, California released its own alternative that includes direct contradictions with the CBMA. The CBMA plan aims to conserve roughly one-quarter of the Colorado River’s annual flow. California’s plan would conserve half as much.
In a Wednesday news release, the Colorado River Board of California acknowledged that its proposed plan differs from the six states’ CBMA, arguing that the CBMA “directly conflicts” with existing law.
Wednesday marked the second deadline that has passed since the Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency that operates major dams on the Colorado River, asked water managers in June 2022 to conserve up to one-third of the river’s annual flow. In November, the bureau issued a notice that, absent an agreement between states, it was beginning to assess its own approach toward conservation.
The bureau is expected to release a draft of its plan this spring, with a final decision expected in late summer. The plan will consider the states’ proposals, as well as input from tribes and the nation of Mexico.
The bureau says it is assessing conservation measures in order to “prevent system collapse” on the Colorado River amid severe water shortages. The Colorado River is currently experiencing its driest 22-year period in 1,200 years. Without proactive management, the river’s largest reservoirs, lakes Powell and Mead, could drop so low that water can no longer pass through the outlets on the dams, which would effectively dry huge stretches of river. Already, the city of Las Vegas has had to build a new intake in Lake Mead so it can take water from lower levels.
In order to avoid critically low water levels in lakes Mead and Powell, states will have to reduce their water use. Under the six states’ CBMA, lower basin states (Arizona, Nevada, California) would bear the majority of mandatory water cuts, with upper basin states (Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico) arguing that they’ve already reduced their use due to low annual precipitation and downstream demands.
The CBMA does not require any upper basin conservation measures other than those included in an existing drought management plan. It also mentions strictly voluntary conservation measures that upper basin states can engage in at will.
By contrast, California’s proposed model includes mandated upper basin conservation measures to protect water levels in Lake Powell. The plan specifically refers to a “demand management” program that upper basin states have contemplated in recent years but have not implemented. The program would involve compensating water users for reductions in their use.
Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Nevada-based Great Basin Water Network, said he understands California’s position. Remarking on the CBMA, he said, “There are no upper basin cuts, and it defends Lake Powell elevations at all costs. From a lower basin perspective, the upper basin water managers must have been grinning ear to ear when they signed [the CBMA]. It also doesn’t prohibit more development of the river [in the upper basin].”
California’s plan further diverges from the six states’ CBMA in its handling of water within the lower basin. In the lower basin — whose users lie mostly downstream of lakes Powell and Mead — the Colorado River supplies cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego with municipal water and irrigates 90% of the country’s winter vegetables. Under a set of existing guidelines, water shortages have already triggered cuts in Arizona and Nevada this past year. In Arizona, which will have to forgo one-fifth of its allotment of Colorado River water this year, farmers have watched their fields wither and ditches go dry.
In a centurylong string of U.S. Supreme Court cases, California and Arizona have historically disagreed over how water use should be curtailed in the case of a shortage. While Arizona would like to see a more equitable distribution of cuts, California would like to see cuts administered according to existing law, which often privileges older, or more “senior,” water rights. Many of California’s water rights are the oldest on the river.
In its proposed plan, Colorado River Board of California representative J.B. Hamby writes that the bureau’s conservation measures should “maintain existing protections to California’s senior entitlements.” Rather than applying cuts based on the seniority of lower basin rights, the CBMA applies cuts in proportion to each state’s use.
Additionally, California and other lower basin states disagree on how to manage evaporation and seepage losses from lower basin infrastructure, which account for roughly one-tenth of the river’s annual flow. The CBMA suggests a system that accounts for these losses by reducing water releases to each lower basin state in proportion to their annual use. In a news release outlining the points of the CBMA, Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, called the accounting system “significant and necessary.”
California’s modeling plan includes no such system. In its December letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, California stated that these losses should count as “diminution of available supply, unattributed to any one user.
Given the range of fundamental differences between the two plans, the bureau likely will find legal resistance to any conservation measures it implements. When the bureau releases its final decision this summer, states will be able to file complaints against it.
Given the legal complexity and the severity of the situation, Kyle Roerink thinks lawsuits are just beyond the horizon: “Litigation is likely inevitable … the screws are tightening.”