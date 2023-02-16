Bill Guth significantly leads all five candidates — for Aspen City Council or mayor — in fundraising at the first campaign-finance filing deadline for the March 7 election.
Challenger Tracy Sutton edges incumbent Mayor Torre as contributions across the board took a significant leap from the 2021 council election cycle in a return to pre-pandemic levels.
Guth received $25,000 in campaign contributions — along with a single dollar contribution from himself — in the first campaign-finance period from Dec. 1, 2022 to Tuesday. He received at least $10,000 more than his two opponents in the city council race, Skippy Mesirow (who received $12,680) and Sam Rose ($5,251).
More than 90 people contributed the maximum $250 to Guth, with at least 20 of those contributions coming from out-of-state addresses, according to a count of his filing report. He had around 30 out-of-state donors.
“Among my goals is to offer broader consideration of Aspen’s many stakeholders — so to see a diverse mix of more than 115 supporters spanning our community is truly rewarding and encouraging,” Guth said via a statement emailed by Erica Robbie, his media and campaign manager. “It’s not so much about the dollar amount as it is the outpouring of community support and for that I’m beyond grateful.”
Guth heavily outspent his opponents’ earnings, dedicating $17,844.78 through the first deadline. His highest expenditure, $8,000, went to Robbie to manage his campaign and media. He also spent more than $2,200 each at Brand-On in Minturn on hats and at Aspen Bartending Co. to staff an event. He additionally spent $1,375.16 on campaign yard signs.
Guth ends the first filing cycle with $7,156.22 on hand.
The lone city council incumbent, Mesirow, received roughly 25 contributions of $250, with 10 coming from out-of-state donors. Seeking his second term, Mesirow received roughly 25 total out-of-state contributions. He also loaned $1,750.75 to his campaign, bringing his total monetary contributions to $14,430.50, up from $12,604 in his first filing in 2019 — a high-water mark for a first filing for a candidate as far back as 2013.
After spending $5,702.67 during the first cycle, Mesirow has $7,173.86 in hand. His largest expenditure of $1,912.50 went to Nicole Birkhold for design work, according to the report. He spent $1,268.65 on walk card printing and $1,151.18 on mailer printing.
Rose didn’t raise money during his 2021 bid for city council, according to his lone campaign filing on record from that campaign. His $5,251 total this year would have exceeded the contributions of three of his four opponents in 2021’s first finance filing period — only Kimbo Brown-Schirato raised more in the first period that year, with $7,300.
This year, Rose received 14 maximum contributions, one from out of state and six total out-of-state contributions.
He’s spent $4,337 of his contributed $5,251, with nearly $2,200 going to campaign postcard printing and $1,400 going toward advertising in the Aspen Daily News. Rose has $917.63 in funds on hand at the end of the reporting period.
In the mayor’s race, Sutton’s $8,925 in funds raised leads Torre’s $3,825.
Sutton received 29 maximum contributions, 13 of which came from out of state. She received 14 total out-of-state donations. Additionally, she loaned the campaign $1,000.
In the first cycle, Sutton spent $6,654.20, led by a $1,560 payment to Marysue Gallicano for social media marketing. It is her lone expenditure above $1,000, followed by a $862.50 advertising payment to the Aspen Daily News. Between two transactions, she spent $1,133.38 on campaign signs through Signs on the Cheap.
Sutton has $2,270.80 in funds on hand at the filing deadline.
Seeking his third term, Torre raised $3,825 through the first filing period, adding to his $1,825.74 on hand at the start of the period. Through the first filing deadline in 2021, Torre received $1,150. In his previous mayoral campaign in 2019, he raised $4,380 through first filing. In 2015, he raised $2,895 through the first deadline.
He agreed that it appears that candidates are doing and spending more.
“That’s probably a correct observation,” Torre said via phone on Wednesday. “The cost of doing a campaign has definitely risen over the years, but you’re also seeing some people participating that may not have the community support and the community connections so a lot of people rely more on advertising and aggressive campaigning that requires more money from them.
“I’ve always tried to run really efficient campaigns. In the majority, if not all of my campaigns, I’ve been outraised by opponents. But I don’t think that that should dictate clearly communicating my message, my platform and my vision for Aspen.”
Torre’s contributions included 10 that were the maximum amount. Five of those 10 were from out-of-state addresses, with eight total contributions outside Colorado’s borders.
The mayor spent $1,119.60 on campaign mailers and two different $617.90 payments to the Aspen Daily News for advertising purposes. In total, Torre spent $3,205.27 with $2,445.47 funds on hand entering the second cycle.
The candidates are vying for the mayoral position and two council positions. Torre said in the Feb. 14 council meeting that ballots were mailed out on Monday. The election will be on Tuesday, March 7.
The next filing deadline is Monday.