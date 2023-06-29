Two scientists studying whether animals can communicate with each other and, if so, how they do it and how humans can use artificial intelligence to understand them spoke at Aspen Ideas Festival on Wednesday and blew the minds of anyone who considers themselves a lover of animals, language or AI.
Karen Bakker, an author and professor known for her work on digital transformation and environmental governance, and Aza Raskin, co-founder of the Earth Species Project — a nonprofit dedicated to translating animal communication — discussed the way animals communicate and said humans are just beginning to understand it. With the help of AI, humans could learn more, but they also spoke about their disagreements on how humans should pursue that study. Vox’s “Unexplainable” podcast host Noam Hassenfeld moderated the discussion.
“The human yearning to speak to other species is very, very deep,” Bakker said. “And so that is some of the richness of this work. It’s also some of the controversy that it inspires in the scientific community.”
Humans now know that ocean animals such as whales and dolphins use complex sounds to communicate, Bakker said, but that wasn’t the case until researchers began to listen to the noises they heard beneath the ocean. By measuring the pitch, tone and pace of the animal sounds, scientists began to understand that the whales were using a communication system.
“There’s a whole symphony under the ocean of which Western science was largely unaware,” Bakker said. “We’ve discovered that orcas, for example, have dialects that are very clear to their family groups, and the cultural transmission is just the start of what we’ve been asked to learn about whales.”
Bakker and Raskin used other examples of animals that use unique communication systems, from bats to elephants. Bakker said scientists have found that African elephants have a specific alert sound when a honeybee is nearby — they are afraid and will make a special noise when they hear one. But it doesn’t stop there. Raskin said flowers and plants also communicate. For example, flowers can get excited and produce more nectar when a honeybee approaches, and they can also experience stress and emit sounds when they are in danger.
“And so now we have plants hearing and speaking. The world is awash in meaning and signal that we were just unaware of,” Raskin said. “If you walked out in a field and started trying, you could gain huge amounts of knowledge. And so when you hear that, you’re like, ‘OK, so maybe animals communicating is not that far-fetched.’”
Raskin took things a step further and answered the next logical question: If animals can communicate, what do they communicate about? He cited studies where certain animals like elephants were put through “the mirror test,” which tested animals’ ability to recognize their own reflection in a mirror. Scientists have also found dolphins passing around pufferfish, lemurs biting centipedes, and chimpanzees and gorillas spinning in fast circles from vines to get high.
If animals can recognize themselves in a mirror and potentially feel self-awareness, and if they can engage in an activity together like getting high, those may be things that animals communicate about, Raskin said.
“So there are some really interesting areas of overlap,” he said.
That’s where AI comes in. Scientists use the technology to build shapes that represent meanings and have geometric relationships with each other in the same way that words have semantic relationships with each other. For example, scientists can use AI to show a visual relationship between “king” and “man” or “queen” and “woman.” This can be used to match relationships between words across different languages, so the question becomes: If AI can be used to show the meaning of different human languages, can animal language fit in there too?
“We are just really at the beginning of trying to figure out if what our money is trying to do is achievable,” Bakker said. “My personal bet — and I’d love to hear [Raskin’s] view — is that there will be an incomplete translation. We will be able to detect names, we’ll be able to detect alarm calls, and we’ll be able to detect the labels that are given to sort of features of the environment that are linguistically invariant, but there are many, many more complex concepts that we’re going to have to invent entirely new types of science to begin understanding, and those are going to combine field observations with AI.”
Bakker also said she believes that scientists should stop their study of animal communication using AI until some ethical questions can be answered. She said there are regulatory frameworks that should be established and she would support a set of “no-go areas,” or limits that scientists should not be able to cross in their studies.
Raskin said he agreed that the ethics and legal updates should be made, but he said that they should be accelerated as fast as possible so that the studies can be pursued.
“We can arm every other conservation org out there,” he said. “When this becomes the thing that the entire world sees and becomes the top of politicians’ priority list, suddenly I think we can accelerate and get force multiplier for every other conservation and climate action out there, and that, I think, is the reason why it’s worth pursuing.”