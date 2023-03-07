Longtime Aspen journalist Paul Andersen has launched an ambitious effort to try to bolster “community” in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. It starts with a look at Crested Butte.
Andersen has teamed with numerous civic-minded individuals and entities to present a screening of the documentary “High Country” at Paepcke Auditorium on March 11. The film by Conor Hagen focuses on community as Crested Butte viewed it from the 1960s to today.
Andersen hopes the free screening will inspire Aspen-area residents to take stock of the state of community and determine what improvements can be made.
“It’s no secret that community has become quite a topic of conversation here,” Andersen told the Pitkin County commissioners in a recent discussion. “I think it’s because there is a collective sense of loss — loss of soul, sense of place, community spirit, whatever.
“We all have our communities here,” he continued. “It’s not that community is lacking, it’s the cohesion may be lacking.”
Too often, he said, the broader community gets together only at memorial services. He wants to see cohesion in joyous situations as well.
Andersen and Hagen worked with the McBride Foundation, Aspen Journalism and Aspen Chamber Resort Association to provide a free screening of the documentary from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Numerous other organizations also contributed funds to keep the event free. The screening will be followed by a half-hour panel discussion that features Andersen, Hagen, former Colorado State Sen. Gail Schwartz and former Aspen Mayor John Bennett.
Sign-up sheets will be available at the event for people who want to keep the conversation going at future events.
While the screening is free, it is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Andersen was a reporter and editor in the Crested Butte area from 1970 to 1984 and covered how the town came together to fight a proposed molybdenum mine. He left Crested Butte to become a reporter at The Aspen Times and recently retired as a columnist. He was effective at promoting community while still shining a light on tough issues that needed examination. He is continuing on that same vein in this new endeavor.
“As a very grateful Aspen journalist, book author and Aspen Institute seminar moderator of almost 40 years, I feel obliged to offer something positive that could help heal the divisiveness and hostilities that have torn the Aspen community, evident by almost daily columns and letters in the local papers,” Andersen told the Aspen Daily News.
He wants the film screening to inspire part-time residents as well as year-round dwellers. The idea is to be inclusive, he said.
But, as the discussion by county commissioners showed, there might be a generational divide when it comes to the assessment of community in Aspen.
Commissioner Patti Clapper, who married into a multi-generational Aspen family, said she senses that community isn’t what it used to be. People of different ages used to typically mingle and get together for various causes, events and celebrations.
She noted that Aspen and Pitkin County’s battle against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the designation of the Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site brought community together. She said she was supportive of Andersen’s efforts to “bring our community back together.”
But Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury had a different take.
“I feel like I hear that community is lacking from people who have lived here a really long time,” McNicholas Kury said. “I feel like I’m in a different place. I feel like I’m part of a community that’s really thriving in a lot of ways. Maybe that’s just because I have young kids and am ingrained in the school system communities and the neighborhood communities we’ve created.”
More recent arrivals to town, such as her, have had to deal from the start with lack of affordable places to congregate with friends, she noted. They adjust but still find ways to maintain community.
“Pitching things as how much we’ve lost or don’t have, in some ways it’s a little insulting,” McNicholas Kury said. “I think there are a lot of people who are trying to build community at a grassroots level in a way this doesn’t acknowledge.
“There’s a mourning that’s going on by a certain portion of the community that isn’t experienced by other parts of the community,” she added.
Commissioners ultimately voted to allocate $1,000 from their discretionary fund to the presentation of the film. Kury was opposed because she felt the fund should be used for broader-based efforts.
Clapper said the small allocation could potentially reap large rewards in community building. “This is a great place to start,” she said.
Andersen said he hopes a glimpse across the Elk Mountains at a nearby ski town can spur conversation about community in Aspen.
“At the very least, the audience leaves ‘High Country’ with a warm feeling for Crested Butte,” he said. “And since we share a mountain range with that beautiful town, there comes another opportunity to begin establishing a relationship with both towns that straddles the Elk Range based on the shared values of living in this incredibly beautiful place for which most of us are grateful.”