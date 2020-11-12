The 2020 U.S Alpine Nationals that were scheduled for last March in Aspen and Snowmass will be run next week at Copper Mountain, U.S. Ski and Snowboard confirmed Wednesday.
The Aspen races, which also included a tie-in with the NASTAR Nationals in Snowmass Village, were canceled March 13 due to the surging pandemic and under guidance from Pitkin County and the Centers for Disease Control limiting large groups of people from gathering. The following day, Gov. Jared Polis ordered the shutdown of the state’s ski areas.
Between the nationals and the NASTAR finals, the local community was poised to host more than 1,000 competitors in Aspen and Snowmass Village last spring.
Next week’s U.S. Nationals will be decidedly more low key with neither spectators nor media allowed on site, said Megan Harrod, alpine communications manager for U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Strict protocols will be in place for athletes and coaches, according to an informational letter from the team that cites the increased COVID-19 case counts in Summit County, home to Copper Mountain.
“As part of these protocols, all athletes, coaches, service technicians, and anyone else who may have close contact with other individuals at the competition must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result received within 96 hours of the first Team Captain’s meeting on November 15,” the letter reads, in part.
A second round of testing for athletes staying through the entire week of competition will be held Nov. 17 and 19.
Men’s and women’s races will be run on separate days and at separate times to keep the number of people on the venue lower to allow for more social distancing, said Katie Houser, director of communications and marketing for Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
Racers ready
Aspen will get its shot at hosting the U.S. Nationals again next season, according to Aspen Skiing Co.
“As part of our agreement to host the U.S. Nationals last spring, we had also agreed to host the same event in spring of 2022,” said John Rigney, senior vice president — revenue for SkiCo. “So that’s still our intent.”
Aspen has also been offered a NorAm event (a level one step below the FIS World Cup) for spring 2021, according to AVSC. Rigney said it’s too early in the process to say whether these races will be confirmed on the schedule.
For the Copper Mountain U.S. Nationals races that run Nov. 16-22, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club have five athletes — Stella Johansson, Allyson Cornelius, Elle Murphy, Riley Puckett and Tanner Perkins — who have qualified for the event, according to Alpine Program Director Johno McBride. Additional local athletes may be invited as the dates draw closer. The complete race schedule may be viewed at fis-ski.com
Johansson and Perkins are part of the National Development Group, with Johansson also spending the year as an invitee to U.S. Skiing’s D Team, McBride said. She will compete in slalom, giant slalom and super-G at the nationals.
Cornelius, of Glenwood Springs, another talented developing athlete, according to McBride, will race in slalom and giant slalom at Copper. Her older brother Cooper Cornelius is a member of the national team, though his status for next week’s nationals couldn’t be confirmed by presstime.
Harrod said Aspen native Bridger Gile, who is a B Team member, will “probably” compete in the races. Gile won the overall NorAm Cup men’s title last season.
No stranger to international competition, Elle Murphy of Glenwood Springs raced last year at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships for the Irish Ski Team. McBride said Murphy would compete in slalom, giant slalom and possibly super-G at the U.S. Nationals.
Riley Puckett, a senior at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, has also qualified for nationals. It could be said that Puckett, the daughter of Katie McBride and Casey Puckett, has ski racing in her genes, which is not to take away anything from the hard work that brought her to this point.
Tanner Perkins, a Crested Butte native who trained with AVSC the past three years, could be competitive in slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill at next week’s races.
McBride said the dynamics of the event will be different this year in part because of the pandemic but also because of its timing in the fall, when training hours have heretofore been limited.
AVSC athletes will return to the snow in the Stapleton Training Center at Aspen Highlands this weekend after more snow is blown on the hill to widen the venue.
“We’re following all of the state, county and ski company guidelines” related to COVID-19, McBride said.
“Social distancing is super important and kids wear masks when skiing. We’re super cautious about the whole thing. We want to keep it rolling,” he said.