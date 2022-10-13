As the issues of development and short term rentals have encroached on the capacity for locals, keeping the identity of the community came to the forefront of the mayoral candidate portion of Snowmass Village Squirm Night on Wednesday.
Incumbent Bill Madsen and challenger Reed Lewis — two longtime locals — were prodded on how to preserve the things that make the town special while still maintaining a viable economy. The candidates were asked where they would draw the line and what the phrase “just big enough” truly means.
“We’ve been talking about that since at least 2004 when we were debating about the base village,” Lewis said. “I’m kind of in the camp of, ‘Let’s sort of see what we’ve already got on the table before we jump into a lot more projects.”
Lewis pointed to the fact that the town has already received proposals for the Snowmass Town Center — calling it a “real big juggling act” — the post office and grocery store in supporting his stance.
Madsen cited the development of the base village as a case study, saying the council was “very mindful” on the project. He said that Snowmass Village is “about 95% built out” already, leaving not much room for future development.
“The, ‘how much is too much?’ I think is probably debatable, but I think the ‘just-big-enough’ concept can be applied here,” Madsen said. “There’s not going to be a tremendous amount of development that takes place going forward. We have identified our comprehensive planned areas — which are the mall, the center, the town park — and those are the places we’re really trying to focus development so that it’s not a sprawl across the whole village.”
On the issue of short term rentals, the two candidates agreed that a permit system is a step in the right direction. Madsen said he doesn’t think the town needs to regulate condos or hotels and wants to focus on single-family homes. Lewis said he doesn’t think the topic of STRs is “a horrible problem at this point, the way it exists,” and expressed concern over “micromanagement.” Again, both wanted to have more data on the subject.
“I agree that there needs to probably be a permitting process so we’re more aware of exactly what’s going on, especially in the single-family homes,” Lewis said. “I am concerned about the level of micromanagement that seems to be going into the ins and outs of all the fines and how it’s all going to look. … I think there can be some better education as far as the rules, and I think one of the big issues is parking, partying — and quite honestly, I don’t think that the amount of partying is really that out of control.”
Madsen has previously stated that Snowmass “feels like a community more than ever,” while Lewis has said that he’s heard from members of the community that the town is trending too much toward a resort.
“I think a sense of community is relatively subjective,” Madsen said. “I feel that there are more and more people in this town that are living and working here and spending their lives here than there have been in the past, and that’s what really creates a community.”
Lewis noted that “you really have to want to be here, to be here,” and feels that residents are dedicated to being contributing members of the community.
The candidates differed a bit on the role of town council in overseeing staff in its implementation of council’s direction once an issue has been decided by the elected officials. Lewis felt that it’s a case-by-case issue, while Madsen said he believes the job of the council is to provide guidance to the point where further involvement isn’t necessary.
“It’s really the job of the council to set the goals and to hire a town manager to do that job to implement those goals,” Madsen said. “It’s really the council’s job to not get involved but to make sure the direction is set clearly.”
In the segment where candidates were permitted to ask each other a question, Madsen asked Lewis if he felt he’d have to recuse himself from decisions regarding development proposals from the mall. Lewis is the proprietor of several businesses located on the Snowmass Village Mall: the Daly Bottle Shop, Grain Fine Food in 2005, 81615 T-Shirt & Gift and Lys Chocolate.
Lewis said the “short answer” is yes, but he felt it would depend on the specific topic. He added that he has recused himself from discussions previously when serving on the board.
Lewis asked Madsen if there was anything he would have done differently over his tenure as a public official in Snowmass. Madsen was elected mayor by a 753-630 vote count over Tom Goode, both of whom had served on the town council. Madsen began serving on the council in 2014.
Madsen said he believes that he’s been “intentional” with his decision making and that he “doesn’t really have any regrets.”
He was born and raised in Aspen. His opponent Lewis was born in Connecticut but has been in the Aspen-Snowmass area since 1996, he said. He served on town council from 2006 to 2010.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For mail-in ballots, the Pitkin County Clerk is advising voters to turn in ballots by Oct. 31.