Caps take flight as Aspen High graduates 138

Gemma Hill didn’t get out of her pajamas Saturday morning. Still, this was no cereal-and-cartoons start to the weekend. It was one of the most important days of her life and of 137 of her peers’ lives.

Hill did put a cap and gown over them, but when it came for her to deliver her valedictorian address, she shed those traditional graduation garments for one that she had grown accustomed to in half her high school career: a head-to-toe, black-and-gray, flannel onesie, a nod to the stay-at-home schooling era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of the 36 months of high school, we spent 10 months on Zoom in our onesies,” Hill said. “Today, I’m choosing to pay homage to those comfortable yet profoundly impactful years.”

A key word in Hill’s address was grit — grit that earned the school three state championships this year alone, grit that allowed students to triumph through complications inside and out of the classroom, grit to endure through the most unique experience in public education history.

Aspen High School’s class of 2022 saw half their high school careers derailed by the pandemic as they transitioned from underclassmen to upperclassmen and jumped from the classroom to online learning to the classroom again.

On Saturday morning, their perseverance was rewarded in the 133rd graduation ceremony in the school’s history and the first back at Benedict Music Tent, the event’s traditional setting, since 2019. In the past two years, class No. 133 watched as their predecessors were first honored from cars in the Buttermilk Mountain parking lot in 2020 and from 6 feet apart on the high school field in 2021.

The class of 2022 saw it through the pandemic and was the first to experience some semblance of normalcy in three years — classes were back in session and masks came off. They made it through with smiles on their faces, no longer concealed by protective medical equipment.

In recognition of their resiliency, they chose a simple phrase for their class motto: “Good vibes.”

“The class of 2022 has not only weathered a global pandemic that left you with just two normal years of high school, you’ve also managed to continue the tradition of excellence at Aspen High School,” Principal Sarah Strassburger said in her speech. “This class stands as an example of the very best that Aspen has to offer.”

This year’s edition of graduating seniors placed 44 students on the honor roll. They’re sending representatives all across the nation to colleges, and more still abroad to schools in France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Scotland. They earned at least 11 athletic commitments to play at the next level, believed to be a school record.

Of the group, 97% applied to go to college, and all applicants were accepted to at least one institution. Those not choosing college are entering the military or workforce, taking an apprenticeship or technical training program or using a gap year for travel, service or sports.

Despite the pandemic, the group also managed to contribute to the community at unprecedented levels. As Hannah Smith, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper (The Skier Scribbler) reported, the class contributed 9,254 community service hours, besting the school’s previous record by nearly 1,800.

Another record — at least as far back as 2005 — is the number of students who received an International Baccalaureate diploma, 32.

Joining Hill as student speakers were class president Reese Leonard and salutatorian Laila Khan-Farooqi. Heads of class Lindsey Heinecken and Lucas Lee led the tassel change.

“Very few, if any, of endeavors, achievements, wins or losses of the class of 2022 represent a lack of success,” Khan-Farooqi said. “In most cases, our ‘losses’ are actually demonstrations of personal growth that have allowed us to cultivate current and future winners.”

Emma Boucher played Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day,” and the quartet of Adriana Cipponeri, Elijah Goldman, Garrett Greene and Thea Hecht performed “Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks.

Longtime teacher and Aspen class of 1986 graduate Chris Keleher delivered a commencement speech themed about not settling for mediocrity and always striving to do better.

With the moving of tassels and the tossing of caps, Aspen High bid farewell to 138 of its own with a newfound respect for adversity.

“Growing up in this town has given us the tools to take the world by storm because I think we can all agree that it’s a very specific student that exits Aspen,” Hill said. “They’re filled with grit, determination and a healthy relationship with a wildly unrealistic amount of discomfort.”