The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday supported moving forward with the Town Center initiative and named a developer to design the project.
The Carbondale Town Center project is a proposed development on 14 empty lots located in the heart of downtown Carbondale near Thunder River Theatre. The lots were donated to the town last winter, and the town’s vision for the property includes a mix of commercial and residential uses.
Staff wrote in a memorandum that the town originally received eight responses from developers interested in the project. The list was narrowed down to five after a first round of interviews, and the finalists were Artspace, Gorman and Company, Habitat for Humanity, RealAmerica and Western Slope Consulting.
Staff recommended that the board choose Artspace to lead development of the project and begin negotiations for a pre-development agreement, The recommendation was based on the company’s previous work in Carbondale which assures that the partnership will be a good fit, officials said.
Artspace has 40 years of national experience, as well as existing local partnerships with organizations such as Carbondale Arts, the Carbondale Clay Center and Thunder River Theatre. If an agreement could not be reached, staff recommended Gorman and Company.
Bob Schultz, a Carbondale-based planning consultant working on the project, told the board that Artspace was the top choice because their development model was more flexible than the others.
“Some of the parties would be putting their own money up for pre-development, and if you’re going to put $650,000 into something before you have a project, you’re going to want to feel pretty comfortable that it’s going to result in something that you can build and manage,” Schultz said. “Artspace has a little bit more room to say ‘maybe’ and try and figure it out, and part of that’s because this pre-development money is available through grants.”
Staff and trustees who were involved in the Request For Qualifications process also spoke to Artspace’s previous experience with mixed-use development. Trustee Erica Sparhawk said Artspace stood out because they were willing to reach out to community members and include them in the application.
“One of the things that stood out in Artspace’s application was that they had talked to the [Carbondale] Clay Center, and that was in the whole proposal — not saying what they would do, but the fact that they had already had that kind of conversation,” Sparhawk said. “There were a lot of reasons why they stood out, but the engagement with our existing arts community was top-notch.”
Sparhawk added that Artspace had the most experience out of all the applicants with adding commercial spaces to residential projects. Trustees noted that the commercial piece of the project will take a lot of thought and planning as the process moves forward, but that it will serve as a positive learning experience as the town works through the zoning process.
Local residents attended Tuesday’s meeting to voice support for the project as well as praise for Artspace. Amy Kimberly, who will step down at the end of this year from her role as executive director of Carbondale Arts, said that it felt like coming full circle to see the project reach this phase after so many years of trying to find work-live space for artists.
Bert Furmansky, a member of the Carbondale Clay Center’s board of directors, and Sean Jeffries, executive director of Thunder River Theatre Company, also expressed excitement for the project and for Artspace’s future product.
“The Carbondale Clay Center is very excited and supportive of the decision to go with Artspace because we are very much looking forward to the possibility of having a new home in the Town Center,” Furmansky said, adding that the center is outgrowing its current facility and is looking for a new “maker’s space.”
The trustees’ unanimous vote to work with Artspace will lead the town into a negotiation process before a pre-development agreement can be reached. Once the agreement is signed, Schultz said the town will have several next steps to move through before the project becomes “real” — the town will need to develop a project team, an outreach plan and possibly another needs assessment before the commercial design can begin.
“The pre-development period is where it starts to become a project,” he said. “During the pre-development time is when the program for the project would actually be developed. They would do massing studies and start talking about how many units? How many parking spaces? How much commercial?”
Artspace included a three-year work plan in its application, and the town could see a completed project in the next five years. It’s not a small project, but for local artists, it could mean more housing and work opportunities, or simply something else to look at besides an empty lot, which Jeffries said he and his team look forward to.
“We’re just so excited to finally, finally have neighbors,” he said. “I cannot wait to see what happens.”