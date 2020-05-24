Two local artists were recently selected to create a mural at the entryway of the new City Market that is slated to open in Carbondale this fall.
Andrew Roberts-Gray and Reina Katzenberger were chosen among 15 valley artists as part of a Kroger Co. art program that seeks to use local talent to celebrate the spirit of the community. Carbondale Arts partnered with the company to choose a proposal that exemplified the uniqueness of the local community, according to a statement from the nonprofit this week announcing the artists.
“It’s a pretty extraordinary opportunity to have something like this right in our community,” Gray said of the colorful, 8-by-15-foot mural that will welcome shoppers.
In part because of their similarities as well as their differences, Gray said that he and Katzenberger collaborate well.
Originally from California, Gray has worked in Colorado for the past 25 years and focuses on painting. Katzenberger is a mixed-media artist who was born, raised and still resides in the valley.
“We have a lot of things in common in our work that we do: We both like painterly gesture, contrast, certain types of geometry, [and] we like to have a backstory to the paintings that we do,” Gray said. He added shortly after that the discrepancy in age — he is 64 and Katzenberger is 39 — allows them to bring unique perspectives and “aesthetic taste” to their work.
“Reina is like a wizard at Photoshop, and that is not my strength,” Gray quipped.
The two are already working together on their mural, which will be largely, but not entirely, abstract. “It’s a blend,” Gray said. Spoiler alert: An abstract version of Sopris will dominate the mural, which will also feature lots of geometric patterns, screen-printed train schedules and nods to the valley’s mining, Native American and Latino histories.
A Kroger Co. art project manager said their submission was selected “because of its beautiful layering of local imagery that spoke to the character of the community.”
Katzenberger called the project “a huge honor” as well as a serious responsibility.
“It’s time to prove our worth,” she said Saturday after a morning paint session with Gray.
Katzenberger said she plans to post little teasers of the project to social media — but “not anything too revealing until the big day.”