The town of Carbondale is opening up its streets and parking areas for expanded outdoor commerce in order to meet social distancing requirements and occupancy limitations.
The town’s board of trustees recently approved a resolution that, effective June 11, will turn Main Street between Third and Fourth streets into a one way with traffic heading eastbound. Businesses along this section will be allowed to expand up to 15 feet into the street. Some stores may choose to use some of that space — prescribed at 8.5 feet — for parking and the remaining 6.5 feet for retail.
Also, Main Street, between Third and Fourth streets, will be closed entirely from 5-9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future, a town news release says.
In other locations, businesses are invited to use up to nine feet of the parking lane adjacent to their storefront, but they must first submit a revocable license agreement. There is no charge for the license.
Also, merchants with private parking lots are permitted to expand within their parking lots as per the policy posted on the town’s webpage. The town will be providing barricades and handicap ramps at no charge to assist in this process, while supplies last.
This business adaptation emergency ordinance is in place for the foreseeable future, the release states. Businesses can review the online information packet along with downloadable applications and relevant contact information for any inquiries at the town of Carbondale website.
Restaurant and dining businesses also should consult Garfield County’s variance request guidelines for how restaurants should practice social social distancing while offering dine-in service at limited capacities, according to the release.
The new business adaptations have been designed to support the re-energizing of Carbondale’s economy with public health and safety protocols as retail and dining businesses start to open for the summer season following the stay-at-home closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. A previous ordinance requiring the wearing of masks or face coverings also was passed in response to public health concerns from local business owners, the release says.
“As a community, we want to support our small businesses as they safely reopen under the guidance of Garfield County Public Health,” Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson said in a prepared statement. “These modifications on Main Street will provide some expansion flexibility while also creating a new sense of place and a spirited experience for locals and visitors to Carbondale as we move into a new phase of opening.”
Richardson said that public health is still the town’s priority.
“So we urge the community to continue to follow public health guidelines by practicing social distancing, washing hands and wearing a non-medical mask or face covering to maintain the slowdown of COVID-19,” he added.