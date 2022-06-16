It seems that no western mountain town is exempt from dealing with the short-term rental crisis, and now Carbondale is taking some action of its own.
The town announced on Monday that it would begin accepting applications for short-term rental licenses, and that all STRs must be licensed by July 31. After that, the town will pause new licenses with some exceptions as officials gather data and decide on what permanent regulations should be put in place. Licenses issued before July 31 will remain valid until Dec. 31, 2023.
Town Manager Lauren Gister said the town has given itself until then to decide on permanent regulations, although legislation could come sooner. She added that the temporary regulations put in place by Ordinance 2 do not include a moratorium.
“It’s not a moratorium, but let’s give everybody who’s doing short-term rentals, let’s give them a license and gather some data,” she said. “This is interim step one — to gather the data and figure out who’s out there, where they are, how many are being used? How many are parts of someone’s home? How many of them are whole houses? Who owns them, are they individuals, are they corporations who have like five short-term rentals in town and they never step foot in town? That’s where this came from.”
Earlier this year, a grassroots group asked the town’s board of trustees to consider some regulations, saying that STRs put a strain on the community. They also circulated a petition to put a measure on the ballot this fall. The board of trustees then decided to take action and passed Ordinance 2 on March 8. This fall, the board will revisit the issue and begin the work of putting regulations in place.
The first thing the town needs to do is find out how many STRs there are in town. Gister said that currently, no one really knows what that number is. An in-depth Google search shows about 60 offerings in Carbondale, but that is not concrete. Gister said the town hopes to have a better idea of the numbers by the end of July.
Between now and then, residents who currently operate or wish to operate an STR are encouraged to begin the application process. If the STR was in use prior to March 8, owners must submit proof of ownership, proof that the address is the applicant’s primary residence and evidence that the rental paid all applicable state sales tax.
If the STR was not in use prior to March 8, the town will require proof of ownership, proof that the address is the applicant’s primary residence and proof that the property is located within the town’s historic commercial core.
The application package includes instructions for obtaining a license and a sales and lodging tax license, an affidavit stating that all information is correct, an inspection checklist and a copy of Ordinance 2. The town also will require an applicable fee with all license applications.
As of Wednesday, the town had only received one complete application for a license. Gister said the town is still unsure how big the STR problem actually is. Depending on the number of properties that operate as STRs, Carbondale may or may not find itself in a situation comparable to what’s occurring in Aspen and other resort towns. That’s what town officials hope to figure out this fall.
“We love that people want to come here, but what is the effect that they’re having on our community, and how do we mitigate that?” Gister said. “We can’t control it, but we can manage it so that it can get better.”
For more information or to find a copy of the application package, visit the town clerk’s office or carbondalegov.org. Gister urged residents to read the package before calling Town Hall.