This year’s Potato Day — like every other festivity in 2020 — won’t be quite the same as is tradition, but there will still be plenty of ways to participate, both virtually and in person, town officials assured.
“Potato Day is Carbondale’s traditional agricultural community celebration of this life-sustaining tuber,” a Carbondale Historical Society press release noted. “Since 1909, local farming and ranching families have kept the tradition alive.”
Historically, a community barbeque with pit-cooked meat and potatoes and the iconic “cowboy coffee” cauldron are among the events that punctuate the affair in Sopris Park every fall, alongside live music and an end-of-season farmer’s market.
“Because things are a little different this year, Potato Day will be different too, but still just as fun!” the release says.
The theme for the 111th Potato Day, which commences today, is “Spuds and Suffragists — Women Voting Proudly for 100 years.” The historical society produced an audio experience, “Historic Women of Carbondale,” in celebration of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, passing a century ago.
“Listen to the life stories of some of Carbondale’s most influential women from past to present,” the release implores. Excerpts of the production have been featured on KDNK at 4 p.m. every Friday through Friday in anticipation of Potato Day. The full stories will be uploaded to carbondalehistory.org.
The farmer’s market, however, will go on as an in-person event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a pre-registration process for a time slot, and limited numbers of participants will be permitted at one time. Drop-in visitors will be allowed, space allowing, in accordance with public health orders.
The Golden Potato Harvest Hunt, too, will entertain children 12 and under. Groups from the same household will hunt down pieces of Mrs. Potato Head to win the “fabled Golden Potato Trophy,” explains the historical society’s release.
“This trophy usually serves as the prize for the parade winners, but this year it will go to the kids who solve the clues to find all of the pieces to their potato first,” it explained. “Winners will get their names engraved on the Potato Day Trophy for time eternal and receive a Carbondale Chamber Gift Certificate for $50.”
Town officials expressed optimism that future Potato Days will again resemble those of years’ past.
“Hopefully, next year we can celebrate some of the traditional Carbondale Potato Day events as we have in the past, with everyone participating in the town’s largest parade, with each other in our town park at a communal meal — and all in the name of celebrating a great vegetable: the potato,” Carbondale Historical Society’s Sue Gray said in a statement.