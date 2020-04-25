The Carbondale community is grappling with a sense of division after a local business owner and resident drove to Denver last weekend to participate in the lockdown protest, which he publicly shared on social media.
Sandro Torres, 38, lives in Glenwood Springs and is the owner of Custom Body Fitness, where he is also a trainer, in Carbondale. Torres said he did not wear a face mask or make an effort to maintain social distance with others at the protest, which itself violated the ban under public health orders of gatherings of more than 10 people. He joined several hundred protesters in Denver on April 19 out of what he said was a desire to defend his civil liberties.
When Carbondale resident Sue Gray caught wind of Torres’ Facebook live video from the protest, she posted what she considered a public safety announcement of sorts to the Carbondale community Facebook page. A Carbondale resident of 22 years and active community member, Gray was not prepared for the response that followed.
“When you put yourself out there, you’ve got to take whatever comes. I just didn’t think it would be that violent — being called a Nazi, Gestapo and a snitch,” Gray, 62, said via phone Friday. “I know most of the community supports me and understands me and loves me, and that’s my comfort. But right now, I’m not feeling too great about Carbondale and my fellow neighbors and community here.”
While division at a national level and on social media have become customary, Gray expected more from her neighbors. And although she did not anticipate the backlash she has faced this week, she said, “I should have because I know there’s people in this community who feel the same way [Torres] does: That [COVID-19] is not a big deal; that it’s a hoax.”
Not afraid to lose
Torres, a native of Mexico who relocated to the valley in 2000, lives with his 61-year-old father, brother and cousin. After battling severe depression in his younger years, in 2010 Torres looked to faith and psychology to turn his life around. The gym owner said he is not afraid of the novel coronavirus because his “independent research” tells him there is nothing to fear. He believes there are other factors behind many of the deaths that have been reported. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has killed more than 50,000 Americans in a matter of weeks.
“When I hear from sources, from the media, the government, telling us what is happening, I don’t believe it,” Torres said in an interview Wednesday, “not because I don’t want to believe it, it’s because I question.”
Torres did not drive a few hundred miles to protest in Denver because he has cabin fever or for economic purposes. On the contrary, his Carbondale business will likely suffer as a result of his actions.
“I’m doing this to stand on my beliefs and fight what I know is true. That’s going to ruin my reputation; that’s going to lower the business income. It’s not about the money,” Torres said. “Money doesn’t matter, the business doesn’t matter if I [am] living in a society that is controlled and I’m not free to make my own decisions.”
While some have demonstrated on social media their support for Torres — one commenter called him “a true fighter” — others have labeled him reckless, irresponsible and selfish. Torres, however, is unbothered by the public criticism, threats of a lawsuit or loss of business.
“I have clients who [have] already told me they’re not coming back because of what I stand for,” Torres said. “I told them it’s their right to do that.”
Moral imperative
The situation, however, is not that simple and serves to highlight the moral dilemma faced by many during a highly unusual and unprecedented time.
As Gray posed: “Do I protect the identity and business of the man who violated public safety laws (and then bragged about it on social media), or to reveal his identity so as to protect the lives of my friends and neighbors?”
At first, Gray said this question seemed like a no-brainer. Then came “violent” rhetoric. Of course, she said, there was also overwhelming positive feedback, some from Torres’ clients who appreciated the warning.
But ultimately, from an emotional standpoint, the good did not outweigh the bad for Gray. Although Gray said she is coming from a place of compassion and concern — for at-risk people like her husband, who is 62 and diabetic, and for her community at large — she feels defeated.
“I promise this is the last time I try to protect people's lives by opening my mouth. Because I’m done with this. I’m done,” Gray said. “People don’t appreciate it, and they just want to attack me for trying to help. I don’t need it.”
Sarah-Jane Johnson, 44, is another Carbondale resident concerned by Torres’ actions for myriad reasons. In response to Torres’ video from the protest, Johnson first posted to Facebook: “I am so disappointed and shocked to see a Carbondale business owner, who should be providing better leadership around following the public health orders, has been attending today’s protest against the stay-at-home order in Denver. God forbid they bring the virus back to our little community.” Johnson did not publicly reveal Torres’ name, despite requests and even demands to do so. “It’s really your responsibility to name this person now!” one person commented.
Johnson said she finds Torres’ actions particularly troublesome for “a small, isolated community” like Carbondale. The disregard to public health orders also feels like a blow to those who are trying to do the right thing.
“I think Carbondale businesses are being extremely cautious and sensible and they are following guidelines and the rules and they’re listening and taking advice and doing exactly what the town or the county is directing them to do,” Johnson said via phone Thursday. “And this is just blatantly going against all of that.”
She later added: “Is he going to keep taking risks when we do open doors again and businesses are operating? How safe is his gym going to be if he’s not taking this seriously?”
Johnson also argued that as a local business leader — and particularly in the health and wellness industry — Torres should be setting an example for others to follow.
Risk to travel
One of the state and local health officials’ main pleas to Colorado residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic remains not to travel to other counties.
Pitkin County public health director Karen Koenemann reiterated the effect of travel and visitation during a joint Incident Management Team-Board of Health meeting on April 16: “We know, just intuitively and [with] data, that our high risk in Pitkin County — really the largest risk we have — are visitors. We know we’re a destination. When we think about risk in our community, I want you to frame up: What is our highest risk in regards to the public health order?”
She continued: “We really want to know there is a decrease in health care worker infection, and we would see a decrease and/or stable cases in adjacent counties, so that includes Garfield and Eagle in Colorado.”
Koenemann, along with the Garfield County Public Health department, could not be reached for further comment.
Asked to address concerns of protesting during state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings, a representative from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' office wrote via email: “Coloradans have a First Amendment right to protest and to free speech.”
The state spokesperson added: “No one wants to reopen Colorado businesses and lift these restrictions more than the governor, but in order to do that, Coloradans have to stay home as much as possible during this critical period, wear masks and wash their hands regularly to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”