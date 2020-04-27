In the month since the Carbondale Emergency Task Force was launched, the entity has grown into a communitywide effort boasting 50 official partners and more than 100 volunteers overseeing dozens of specific initiatives to ensure everyone has access to information and resources in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Neighborhood heroes” are volunteering their time to distribute fliers in both English and Spanish that list phone numbers and websites for arenas ranging from grocery store hours and meal delivery services to financial relief and immigrant resources.
Sarah-Jane Johnson, who heads the communications line of effort on the task force, said Friday she’s coordinating with many of the restaurants in town about possibly including the flier in takeout and delivery orders.
“The chamber’s coordinated a whole team of financial volunteers, so if you were trying to do a [Payroll Protection Program] application or you don’t know what to apply for, there’s a bunch of CPAs, a tax consultant, all kinds of people like that who are leaning in,” she said.
Andrea Stewart, executive director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, is leading the task force’s economic line of effort, a role she said felt like a natural fit. And she already had a response template in mind, inspired by how the Basalt Chamber of Commerce served its business community in the aftermath of the Lake Christine Fire in 2018.
“I very much admired the lead that local media and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce took during the fires, and so I just really saw how that community really came together,” she said. “I feel our role as the chamber, whether it’s a pandemic or not, is the connector; whether it’s business to business or consumer to business, we connect people. Through this crisis right now, we can provide the context to provide education.”
To that end, the chamber is maintaining its own list of businesses that are still open and in what capacity — a landscape that will be shifting yet again over the next weeks as local and statewide public health directives shift from “stay at home” to what Gov. Jared Polis has dubbed “safer at home.”
“I know other community leaders are also posting their lists, but I think the more the merrier. The more ways we can share and showcase the businesses that are open, the more we can support them,” Stewart said Friday. “Starting today, we just did Bonedale Bingo, takeout style. It has a bunch of different food and beverage businesses on there and we’re giving away a gift card. They’re the businesses we always go to with a handout, so this is the time to give back.”
Even as some businesses will be able to reopen or open further in the next week or so — Pitkin County and Garfield County public health officials have said they plan to reopen their respective economies with a bit more precaution than the state’s directive — there are still many unknown factors about how that will actually take shape.
For instance, in announcing the safer-at-home parameters, Polis said that for people within a vulnerable population, such as the elderly or those with a preexisting medical condition, “May will look a lot like your April.”
Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson worries about the continued toll on mental and emotional health that may take on seniors who are not able to rejoin society in the same way or pace as their younger neighbors.
“I spoke with a senior today, and she’s really concerned about that,” Richardson said Friday. “That is just one example of the broader mental health issues that we at the task force have tried to put some good resources out there, but I don’t think everybody really realizes the impact.”
As the warmer months approach and society continues to adjust and react to new information and developments regarding COVID-19, he sees the task force’s role shifting, too.
“I’m kind of thinking, how does the task force need to evolve to address those impacts that are just starting to hit and are going to hit into the summer. That’s speaking for myself, not the task force,” he said.
Some of those efforts geared toward supporting people’s mental and emotional wellbeing have already come to fruition. Carbondale’s First Friday celebration moved to a virtual platform in April, co-hosted by Carbondale Arts’ Amy Kimberly — who heads the human capital line of effort on the task force — and Thunder River Theatre Company’s Corey Simpson. The entertainment lineup for May’s commemoration is already set and rehearsals will begin this week.
The show must go on, both literally and figuratively. That’s the underlying spirit behind the task force, Richardson said.
“I think when the task force was created, there was the goal that this could be a sustainable effort. Maybe it goes a year, maybe it even goes beyond that,” he said. “I think the economic support is still going to need to be there. Likewise, the communication, so that’ll still continue. With the volunteer effort, that will keep going as long as the volunteers are able to do that. It’s just the way we work in Carbondale: The support will follow the need and we’ll see how things evolve.”
Stewart, too, anticipates continued economic support for local businesses. Already, eligible for-profit businesses can apply for between $5,000 and $25,000 through the Carbondale Revolving Loan Fund — and unlike funding through the CARES Act, that money can be spent on inventory and other needs not recognized by the federal government.
“That’s a huge opportunity for our businesses, and we’re also putting the call out to entities wanting to help us grow that fund,” she said. “I read something that was really powerful talking about how we are in this together — and 100% we are — but we're not in the same boat. It can be businesses right across the street from one another, but they’re facing completely different challenges and realities.”