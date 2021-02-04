When Peter Arlein checked his email one year ago, the Carbondale entrepreneur had a message waiting for him from the producers of ABC’s television series “Shark Tank.”
“They actually reached out to me and I was totally surprised,” Arlein said. “Going on ‘Shark Tank’ was not on my radar at all.”
Friday, the 35-year-old founder and CEO of mountainFLOW eco-wax in Carbondale, will appear on a pre-recorded episode of the nationally-televised show where entrepreneurs like Arlein pitch their products to familiar investors such as Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran.
“It was the ‘OG Crew’ as the producers called it,” Arlein said of the five “sharks” he pitched his product to.
Originally from upstate New York, Arlein relocated to the Roaring Fork Valley after graduating from college roughly 14 years ago with one goal in mind.
“All I wanted to do was be a ski bum,” Arlein said. “I started working as a ski patroller at Snowmass, did that for a few years, and worked in a few ski shops. I just loved every part of being a skier.”
However, in addition to his love for skiing powder, Arlein also had an equal passion for taking care of Mother Nature, which led him to create mountainFLOW eco-wax.
“We make an eco-friendly, plant-based ski and snowboard wax,” Arlein said. “For context, just about all of the wax in the world is made from petroleum. And, whatever you put on your skis or board goes directly into the snowpack and then into the local watershed, which, in our case living here in the Roaring Fork Valley, means that it’s actually going into our drinking water.”
For the first three years, Arlein considered his nontoxic, biodegradable, plant-based wax venture a “side hustle” but was able to make it his full-time job beginning in Oct. 2019.
When the producers of “Shark Tank” emailed Arlein, at first, he thought it was fake but replied — just in case — the message was legitimate. To much of Arlein’s surprise, the email was real.
“From the beginning, the [producers] were hooked; they were sold on the story. They loved the environmental aspect,” Arlein said. “And, most of the producers were not skiers and snowboarders but the product still resonated with them and they were able to understand why it was so important.”
After learning that he would appear on the show, Arlein said he watched previous episodes of “Shark Tank,” practically on repeat, as he crafted his own pitch. According to Arlein, he did not meet any of the popular show’s “sharks” like Cuban or Greiner prior to filming.
“It was pretty remarkable when I finally walked onto the set after months and months of preparation,” Arlein said. “You walk out there — lights, camera, action — the sharks are sitting in front of you, and it’s just like it looks on TV.”
Although Arlein could not say too much about the show prior to it airing, he did reveal his wardrobe.
“I was wearing my full ski outfit,” Arlein said. “To me that’s like my Superman costume and I feel most comfortable and confident when I’m wearing my ski clothes. Granted, I wasn’t walking to the gondola at Ajax but going out there with that costume on gave me a lot of confidence.”
Friday’s episode of “Shark Tank” featuring Arlein will appear Friday evening on ABC. Arlein said he was going to watch the show at his family home in Carbondale alongside his wife Anna Arlein and their children Sadie and Tully.
“I’m a little nervous,” Arlein said of his forthcoming appearance on national television. “My daughter is three and she thinks that seeing ‘dada’ on TV is really cool. So, she’s very excited.”