While the details of events surrounding that fateful morning crash remain unclear, the date of a life-changing, head-on collision on Highway 82 remains forever etched in Diana Moz’s memory.
“October 21. I can’t forget that date,” Moz, of Carbondale, recalled this week. She is still feeling the effects of the multi-vehicular accident that required the 31-year-old and her two sons to be airlifted to Denver for advanced medical treatment. Moz’s infant daughter, who was also riding in their SUV, miraculously escaped injury.
The investigation into the crash continues, but no update was available this week from the Colorado State Patrol. What is known and was reported at the time is that during the morning rush hour, Moz’s vehicle, while heading upvalley, was struck head-on by a half-ton pickup truck going downvalley near Jim Grange Lane. The driver was a 51-year-old man from New Castle. Four other vehicles were caught in the chain reaction.
Highway 82 between Willits Lane and Two Rivers Road was closed for almost seven hours that day as the debris from the multi-vehicle accident was cleared. Meanwhile, traffic crept slowly along the detour route on the frontage road.
After about a month-long hospital stay, Moz’s slow march of healing continues — though it’s occasionally punctuated by trips to the emergency room because of infections, as was the case on Sunday night.
Her 9-year-old son Trejo continues to wear a neck brace due to injuries he sustained in the crash and will need an additional surgery. His younger brother Alvarado, 6, is faring better but also needs physical therapy. Both are Basalt Elementary School students, and neither has returned to the classroom setting since the accident, according to their mother.
Caring community
Jon Visnic, who owns Trailhead Property Management in Snowmass Village, immediately set up a GoFundMe account https://www.gofundme.com/f/moz-alfaro-family-benefit in the wake of the accident, as well as a donor account through Alpine Bank. The total amount of money raised is close to $40,000, Moz’s employer said.
“I’m communicating often with Diana and distributing these funds for anything that she and the family are in need of,” Visnic added.
Said Mary Ryerson, Alpine Bank president, “We can’t heal her, but we can help her this way.”
Ryerson noted that, even during changing times, what has remained constant in the Roaring Fork Valley and during the 40 years she has called it home is “the deep sense of community. Bottom line is when something happens in this valley, we rise to the occasion.”
While her memory of the crash is fuzzy, Moz has read accounts of the accident and recognizes that there could have been a far worse outcome.
“When I read the story, I feel glad. I don’t feel glad for all of my broken bones, but I’m glad because I still have my three kids. I can’t cook and walk, but I feel so glad because my kids are alive — and my little girl, it’s so incredible nothing happened to her.”
The area near where the crash took place is rather infamous; the section of highway is known in local verbiage as the “Emma Curve.” In 2019, the Emma Curve was the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist. On June 11, 30-year-old Alex Sills hit a guardrail near the Emma Curve and was ejected from his Kawasaki motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve while driving eastbound. Excessive speed was one of the factors cited in the accident that cut short the life of a much-beloved Aspen transplant.
But while there are anecdotes pointing to the stretch being a particularly dangerous one, data to support that narrative could not be obtained through CSP — it’s located outside the town of Basalt’s jurisdiction, according to Police Chief Greg Knott — by press time.
Moz said this week she was struck by a heartfelt letter dropped off at the bank expressing the writer’s sympathies. That’s been typical of the outpouring of affection from close associates — the school district and her work colleagues — as well as from total strangers.
Moz wrote her own thank you to the community that includes the following message: “Life is a very short race. Every day is an adventure you can live. My children and me took a very difficult adventure uphill. Each one of you are and continue to be a fundamental pillar to overcome this situation through your prayers. They have founded my faith and hope to go forward. It has not been easy but in God I trust to arrive well and recover my health.”