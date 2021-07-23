The 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair will kick off this evening in downtown Carbondale, leading to a weekend-long celebration unlike anything the valley has seen before.
After the extreme differences in last year’s Mountain Fair due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration will take some of what worked last year and some of what fairgoers remember from years past and mash them all together. The biggest change folks can expect this year is to see the fair spread across town instead of located all in Sopris Park.
“If there’s anything I’ve learned from talking to the old timers, what I realized is that the fair has changed a lot with the town,” said Luke Nestler, the former Mountain Fair music director and current fair story-gatherer for Carbondale Arts. “But I think the idea that it’s changing — Mountain Fair is changing to meet the new circumstances — I think is characteristic of the fair and the people who enjoy it. That’s a good thing.”
Carbondale residents and visitors can expect to see fair festivities all over town this year. Sopris Park will serve as home-base, as usual, for bands, the beer garden and some food vendors, while arts vendors will be spread down Weant Boulevard and Main Street. There will also be vendor booths in Makers Park on Main Street, where they were last year. People can enter Sopris Park through the Oasis near the Carbondale pool or through two main entrances. All other entrances will be closed off.
A stage will be set up on Main Street for the ARTery’s “Stage of Voices,” which will offer programming during the mid-day, and the bandwagon from last year will tour town with various bands throughout the weekend. Programming for all the stage’s lineups can be found in the fair program online or in print at the information booth.
“No shortage of exciting things going on,” fair director Amy Kimberly said. “It’s got a great flow. I think some people will come and just go downtown and shop vendors, some will come to the park, some will do both. It just gives people options.”
In addition to Mountain Fair staples like the pie judging and woodsplittin’ contests, this year’s fair will feature some unfamiliar events. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District will face off for a game of tug o’ war. Spectators can root for their favorite team and give a donation, which will go to a local charity of the winner’s choice.
“There used to be a tug o’ war in the park,” Kimberly said. “It was always the firemen versus the people, but we thought that might be a little dangerous, so this year we’re just doing the fire versus the police. People should come on out, cheer on their favorite. We’ll have bins out for two different charities so people can vote and then whoever wins gets all the money to give to their charity.”
Visitors to last year’s fair will remember the “Worstminster” Dog Show, which will return this year but has been relocated from the rodeo grounds to Hendricks Dog Park. Spots are still available at carbondalearts.com where people can register their dog or dogs to compete in the dog show — dog owners can also show up at the dog park and register their dog there.
“People had so much fun last year, and dogs aren’t allowed in the park, but they certainly want to be part of the fair,” Kimberly said. “Costumes are key.”
The dog show will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Unlike last year, masks will not be required — but Kimberly said people should respect each other’s choices and do what makes them feel comfortable. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and fair organizers are discouraging hugging when possible, and masks will be available at the park for anyone who wants one, particularly during the more crowded events.
After last year’s fair, however, part of the excitement this year will be the ability to socialize with friends, Nestler said.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing people that I haven’t seen in a while,” he said. “Coming out of the quarantine and the pandemic and everything, I think there’s a huge pent-up store on top of that and I think everybody’s gonna be really jazzed by that, even though it might not be a good idea to hug.”
Nestler added it might be a good idea to take precautions. In between deciding whether or not to hug friends, Nestler will be spending most of the weekend in the shade at the Carbondale Historical Society booth. He will be in charge of collecting Mountain Fair stories from those who have enjoyed the fair over the last 50 years, and anyone interested in sharing their story is invited to seek him out.
“I’d love it if people sought me out to get their stories out, because I know there’s a lot of great stories out there over 50 years of Mountain Fair,” he said. “I’d love to get them out there.”
Mountain Fair will officially kick off at 4 p.m. in Sopris Park with a blessing and drum circle. And Mother Nature has already kept in Mountain Fair tradition — it rained Thursday evening in Carbondale, with more in the forecast today and Saturday.