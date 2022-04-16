In the seven weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Carbondale nonprofit has delivered thousands of dollars’ worth of life-saving medical supplies and gear to refugees in Europe.
And they aren’t planning on stopping now. Assist Ukraine is accepting donations from the community to help purchase equipment such as gauze, helmets and flak jackets, as well as transportation and other logistics that make it possible for them to deliver aid to Ukrainians in need. With the help of a number of contacts in Warsaw and Ukraine — including doctors, translators and volunteers — it’s all about saving lives for the three friends who co-founded Assist Ukraine.
“Like many, many people when this war broke out, when the invasion took place, we found ourselves asking, ‘What can I do?’” Carbondale resident Art Davidson said. “Even though it seems like a long ways away — and it is — it’s really right here in our world.”
Davidson teamed up with fellow Carbondale resident Heinz Coordes and Anne Garrels, who currently resides in northern Connecticut but is widely known for the decades she spent as a war correspondent for National Public Radio in the former Soviet Union, Afghanistan, Baghdad and other locations.
From her home in what she referred to as “the icebox” of Connecticut, Garrels said Friday that if it weren’t for the fast-approaching expiration date on her passport, she might have returned to Ukraine to cover the war as a reporter. Davidson called her up just as she was trying to decide what to do, and she said that’s how it all started.
“We have been able to — thanks to leading doctors there — get what they say is needed and that saved us from ourselves. We almost went on Amazon and bought a lot of stuff that was useless. A bad tourniquet gets you killed. A bad flak jacket gets you killed. And we’ve been so fortunate,” Garrels said. “We’ve been hand-carrying things in, which is essential because stuff is backing up in Poland, stuff that’s getting shipped in. This has been key.”
Davidson agreed that the credit really belongs to the contacts that he, Coordes and Garrels have each established both in Europe and here in the Roaring Fork Valley, where dozens of Ukrainian-Americans and Russian-Americans are doing all they can to send finances and resources abroad to those who need assistance.
With the help of credible contacts in Warsaw and Ukraine, Assist Ukraine was able to deliver drones and $150,000 worth of medical supplies such as tourniquets and bandages in just a matter of weeks to refugees. Earlier this week, they were told that hundreds of young Ukrainian volunteers and new recruits were going into the field without helmets or flak jackets. On Thursday, Assist Ukraine purchased 195 protective flak jackets and helmets to be delivered as quickly as possible.
While Coordes and Davidson said they each threw in some of their own money to purchase the supplies, most of the funds came directly from community donations, which Coordes described as critical.
“It is the donations that keep this pipeline going. We’re just a small operation,” he said. “What you’re giving can maybe save a life. I don’t have any doubt that it does. These guys need to be supplied. They’re still outgunned and outmanned.”
The threat is far from over, Coordes added, and Assist Ukraine is committed to providing as much aid as possible. In addition to flak jackets and helmets, Garrels said they also are working with a contact who is in the early stages of starting an orphanage in Ukraine.
“There are a bunch of orphans who are now displaced across the country and we’re in touch with somebody that is starting up an orphanage — bringing them all to one place, getting them medical care,” Garrels said. “Many of them are so traumatized, they can’t speak.”
The building that will be converted for the project is in need of refurbishments before it can be opened. Garrels said as soon as it’s ready, a notification will be posted on Assist Ukraine’s website.
Garrels, Coordes and Davidson agreed that donor response has heartened and amazed them, especially since Assist Ukraine has existed for only a number of weeks.
Still, there is more to be done, Davidson said, and there is more the community can do.
“We really are all in it, because freedom and democracy is being challenged,” he said. “This is our chance to stand up and give these wonderful people a hand.
“Something that’s haunted me in the last six weeks or so since this invasion broke out is that all across Ukraine, people are living just like we are — waking up, making breakfast for their children, taking them to school, taking them to music lessons — and now they’re refugees.”
Assist Ukraine has filed for 501(c)(3) status; approval is pending and expected in a matter of months. Coordes said if tax deductibility is a concern, donors may want to consider looking elsewhere. Other humanitarian organizations around the world are doing good things, and Garrels said if people want to help, it’s better to look specifically for what items are needed than to send some random thing from Amazon.
More information about how to contribute to Assist Ukraine can be found at assist-ukraine.org. Donors will receive a message from Assist Ukraine with details soon after contributing.