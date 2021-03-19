The Carbondale Police Department has refused to publicly release body camera footage in Michael Francisco’s controversial case, citing internal protocol when an investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 24, Francisco, a 54-year-old Black man, was brought face down to the floor in City Market, where Francisco is also an employee, and arrested for allegedly grimacing and pointing at a woman during a transaction at the grocery store’s nearby fuel station.
Francisco was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors. The incident led to dozens of residents appearing at the Carbondale Town Hall, where Francisco’s March 8 hearing was held in municipal court, demanding that the town of Carbondale immediately drop the charges against Francisco, which it has not done.
Eighty-five days after the incident occurred, the Carbondale Police Department has not made any footage captured on the intervening officers’ body cameras available to the public.
“It is an active investigation,” Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said. “That’s been made pretty clear.”
On March 10, two days after Francisco’s hearing, Wilson issued a statement acknowledging the public interest in the case and the internal evaluation of his department that the incident has inspired.
“We are also reviewing our policy and procedures to ensure they are up to date and are the best practices, and our officers are continually training with particular regard to racial bias and verbal de-escalation,” he said. “I look forward to the upcoming review of our department and policies, as we are firmly committed to continuing to ensure that this department is fair and impartial in all our endeavors and that every interaction with our community is lawful and unbiased.”
Wilson said although he saw the body camera footage, its contents would only be released publicly after the case was closed or the department was otherwise instructed to release it by the town’s prosecuting attorney, Angela Roff.
Wilson declined to comment further on Francisco’s case and directed the Aspen Daily News’ remaining questions to Roff.
Roff could not be reached for comment Thursday. Francisco is due back in Carbondale Municipal Court on April 12.
“The body cam footage, if it’s part of a case and it’s still an ongoing investigation, we won’t be able to release it until … that case is completely closed,” Anna Ramirez, Carbondale Police Department public information officer, said. “That’s an overall procedure.”
Colorado Senate Bill 20-217, which goes into effect on July 1, 2023, will require all local law enforcement agencies to issue body cameras to their officers. The bill, which was signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year, will also require “all unedited video and audio recordings of the incident, including those from body-worn cameras, dash cameras or otherwise collected through investigation” to be released to the public within 21 days after the local law enforcement agency or Colorado State Patrol receives a complaint of misconduct.
In an interview unrelated to Francisco’s case, Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Joseph Deras said that his officers, like Carbondale’s, also wear body cameras.
“The peril there is that when you don’t release it, then people fill in their own blanks with what they’ve heard,” Deras said of body camera footage in general, making clear that he was not commenting on the Francisco case in particular. “But then when you do release it, again, you could impede the defendant’s right.”
In an email Tuesday, 9th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney told the Aspen Daily News that he supported the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement agencies.
In his email, Cheney listed numerous reasons he supported body cameras, with the first being transparency.
“One, they provide transparency to accused persons and the public in relation to law enforcement’s execution of their duties,” he said. “The [body-worn camera] creates an opportunity to not just review what an officer wrote down based on the subjective perceptions of the officer, but rather BWC footage can often speak for itself.”
Francisco’s case is being prosecuted by the town of Carbondale, not the District Attorney’s Office.
Money speaks
Francisco has received considerable support from individuals throughout the Roaring Fork Valley following the Christmas Eve incident. A GoFundMe campaign, created to raise funds for Francisco’s legal defense, has already raised $8,725 from 125 donors. Because the discovery process had not yet been completed by his March 8 hearing and hopes had existed for a dismissal — echoed by defense attorney Michael Edminister during court proceedings — Francisco has not yet entered a plea in the case.
“On Christmas Eve 2020, I was violently forced to the floor of the Carbondale City Market by several Carbondale police officers. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was lawfully in the process of purchasing a few items at the self-checkout, when these officers accosted me and demanded to see identification. When pressed, one of these officers said that I was under investigation for ‘trespass,’” the GoFundMe page, presumably Francisco’s first-person account of the evening, reads.