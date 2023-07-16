Former Carbondale trustee Allyn Harvey recalls when the board convened a meeting crucial to the town’s future development only to see it overshadowed by pickleball.
It was late 2015 or early 2016 and the board of trustees hosted a public hearing as part of the review of major land-use code revisions. Only one person showed up. At the same time on the other side of a partition in the Town Hall meeting space there was a raucous gathering of 70 or so people, Harvey said. The crowd besieged the parks and recreation board with a plea to convert tennis courts for pickleball.
When people asked him in coming months how the land-use code revisions came about, Harvey explained the town held public hearings on the changes and told them, “You were probably next door at the pickleball discussion.”
That episode aside, Carbondale residents have a proud history of being engaged in shaping their town’s future. Voters twice rejected large developments in a decade. In 2003, they defeated the Crystal River Marketplace proposal by a margin of 57% to 43%. The plan included 125,000 square feet for a big-box retailer.
In January 2012, voters overturned the trustees’ approval of the Village at Crystal River by a resounding 2-to-1 margin.
But now, more than a decade later, Carbondale is experiencing a surge of development along the Highway 133 corridor between Highway 82 and Main Street. Whether through battle fatigue, indifference or satisfaction — or some combination thereof — the tide has turned.
Longtime Carbondale resident Laurie Loeb was a member of the Town Mothers grassroots group that led the fight against both developments. After the 2012 vote, the group faded away.
“The Town Mothers were burned out after six or seven years of active engagement,” she said. “Nobody picked up the ball to be the watchdog — that’s the crux of it.”
And times have changed as well. Most people have their nose to the grindstone by day to make a living and they are engaged in outdoor activities in their spare time, Loeb said. Civic engagement takes a backseat. When people oppose a development now, it tends to be to protect their property interests, she said. The Town Mothers fought for what they thought was the community's good.
Mayor: infill over sprawl
If Loeb’s assessment of waning civic engagement is correct, then Mayor Ben Bohmfalk is an exception. He represents the next generation in very keen interest in the community’s direction, serving on the Carbondale Planning and Zoning Commission starting in 2006, then the board of trustees before taking the mayor’s seat in an uncontested race in 2022.
Bohmfalk was well aware of the big-box battles of 2003 and 2012 and reasoned there had to be a better way to address inevitable growth pressures.
“What I always come back to whenever I talk about this with anybody is, we don’t choose whether there is pressure to grow, right? That happens to us from outside. If your town is fortunate to be a great place to live and people can move around as they can now, especially with remote work, you’re going to have pressure to grow,” Bohmfalk said. “And you have the classic three options to deal with it. You can grow out, which is sprawl, you can grow in, which is density and infill, or you can attempt a no-growth or very slow-growth policy. Each one of those has impacts. You can choose which impacts you want.”
He got involved in town government because he didn’t want to see sprawl filling the Catherine Store river bottomland with homes or suburbs creeping up the Crystal Valley.
“Then you’re left with, do we grow in or do we try to not grow,” he said. “Our community decided we’re going to grow in. We really grappled with that back in the early 2000s.”
A comprehensive plan was created in 2013 that attracted a fair bit of community involvement. It was a good time to engage in long-range planning because growth pressure was lax for the 10-year period from 2008 to 2018 that included the Great Recession. The plan concluded that the Highway 133 corridor was the logical place to grow.
“We had said ‘no’ to a few different options there,” Bohmfalk said. “So finally we had to figure out what are we going to say ‘yes’ to.”
Growth can be jarring
The big land-use battles of 2003 and 2012 were waged over the same piece of ground west of Highway 133, north of Main Street. The land was zoned commercial, so some amount of development was going to be built at some point.
“The town came together and said what we want is a mixed-use, local-serving retail and residential development,” Bohmfalk said. “And lag for like 10 years before it really comes to fruition … it seems a little bit jarring.”
The focal point of the new wave of development is the 62,000-square-foot City Market that opened in August 2020. The grocery store is part of the larger complex that includes additional commercial space occupied mostly by locally-owned businesses and apartment buildings to the south.
That was just the beginning of the transformation of the corridor. Across the highway and closer to the roundabout at Main Street, the Sopris Shopping Center was replaced with 76 apartments, 10,000 square feet of commercial/retail space and an expansion of a self-storage facility.
To the north of the City Market complex, a lumberyard was constructed as the new home for the facility that is vacating its current location near the Aspen Airport Business Center. Closer to the intersection of Highways 133 and 82, a mini-storage facility is under construction next to a large transformer station.
To say that the development surge is “jarring” for Carbondale resident Patrick Hunter would be an understatement. The Hayden Place apartment buildings near the roundabout don’t fit in with Carbondale from a visual standpoint, he contended.
“There’s nothing that looks like that unless you go down to East Colfax in Denver,” he said.
He challenged the “New Urbanism” planning concept of placing the buildings right against the roadway and shielding the parking in back. He questions if the noise and fumes from traffic on Highway 133 will adversely affect the residents.
Hunter also spoke out against the lumberyard as a “colossal failure in terms of traffic” during the review process. He believes the traffic generation will be much greater than the developer’s representative pitched in the review process. Carbondale will pay a price with increased traffic on roads often already jammed, he said.
Hunter believes that murals on the mini-storage complex near the highway intersection and landscaping will simply be lipstick on a pig. “This is basically the entrance to your community,” he said.
As a member of the town’s environmental board, he is also concerned that Carbondale isn’t keeping reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as a priority when approving development.
Loeb and Hunter are skeptical that building a bigger City Market with surrounding commercial space was necessary. Loeb said the building makes her “wretch” when she sees it.
Differences between now and then
Harvey has a different perspective. He cut his political teeth helping defeat the Village at Crystal River in 2012, so he’s no fan of big-box development. His political activism on that issue was a springboard to getting elected as trustee later that year.
“I would not have won if I had not done all that door-to-door (campaigning) the fall before,” he said.
The old 40,000-square-foot City Market space was obsolete and parent company Kroger was either going to redevelop in Carbondale or relocate in rural Garfield County along Cattle Creek, Harvey said. The relocation to unincorporated Garfield County would have been a land-use planning disaster that promoted sprawl. It also would have left Carbondale without one of its biggest sales tax contributors.
Redevelopment in Carbondale was the better alternative, even if it left some residents “conflicted” because of the level of growth, he said. He was on the trustees when the approval was granted.
“There was a lot of pressure on the board,” he said.
Harvey said he can accept the way the Highway 133 corridor is building out. It has always been zoned for commercial and light industrial uses, and residential has been added to meet the demand. The old and new buildings with a variety of different uses makes for an interesting mix, he said. Plus it’s functional.
“There has to be that kind of place in the valley,” he said. “That’s what I envisioned as a trustee — the businesses that we need and demand go in there.”
Bob Schultz, a planner with strong ties to Carbondale, helped defeat the big-box proposals of yesteryear but helped the developer of Crystal River Marketplace earn approvals. Schultz was particularly interested in the apartment buildings given the scarce and expensive housing stock in Carbondale.
He believes there was clear demand for the new City Market. The lumberyard is different from a Home Depot, he said, because it won’t be a “category killer.” It can coexist with the existing Ace Hardware and Co-Op stores in town.
The new development helps Carbondale achieve a goal of producing more sales tax revenues and avoiding “leakage” from shoppers going to places such as City Market and Whole Foods in Basalt for their groceries, Schultz noted.
But like Bohmfalk, he acknowledged the changes can be jarring for some folks. “The 133 corridor has seen an incredible amount of change since COVID,” he said.
When asked to assess the community mood about the changes, Schultz said newcomers still feel like they won the lottery when they “discover” Carbondale while many old-timers feel overwhelmed with growth.
End of life-or-death battles?
For the mayor, the direction the town is headed is a clear improvement over the past. There will be about 300 apartments in the corridor once all are constructed, he said. Carbondale requires 20% of them to be deed-restricted with rent limits.
“That’s 60 deed-restricted units that didn’t cost the town anything,” he said.
There has been grumbling among working folks about the prices on the apartments, both deed-restricted and free-market. A 500-square-foot, deed-restricted studio apartment at Hayden Place, for example, rents for $1,980 per month.
Bohmfalk also believes Carbondale is adhering to smart growth principles with development being near mass transit lines, bike and pedestrian paths and existing infrastructure. Meanwhile, the town is preserving the small-town character and the vitality of downtown.
And equally important, Carbondale adopted a comprehensive plan and land-use code that ends the old process where every major land-use review was a “life-or-death battle.” Developers know if they submit an application that conforms with the town’s existing or proposed zoning for a site, they can earn approval. The public knows they don’t have to be on guard for a developer asking for the moon.
“I credit that with why we don’t have big battles at our land-use application meetings anymore because people kind of know, ‘OK, they’re asking for the zoning that the community envisioned.’ We don’t have to get into the weeds of parking requirements, building heights, unit counts and all that stuff,” Bohmfalk said.
“I think that’s made for a better, fairer, predictable process,” he continued. “That’s not just for the developers. I think the community should rest assured that what you said you wanted, you’re getting through this process. It’s not an open book every time a developer comes in.”