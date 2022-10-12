This weekend, Carbondale invites the Roaring Fork Valley community to partake in a new tradition for the town’s inaugural Farm Fest.
Presented by Carbondale Tourism, Farm Fest is a series of activities and events designed to connect residents and visitors with the agricultural heritage of Carbondale.
Timed amid the changing of seasons and the region’s fall harvest period, the celebration includes a downtown street party, free ranch and farm tours and other recreational and culinary activities taking place throughout the weekend.
The new community event replaces Carbondale’s previous Oktoberfest tradition, said Sarah-Jane Johnson of Carbondale Tourism. Johnson and her team were brought on by the Town of Carbondale to provide “a fresh pair of eyes” in restructuring the fall tradition, she said, mentioning that Farm Fest marks the very first tourism-led event in Carbondale.
“We were looking at how to give something back to our small local agricultural and food businesses,” Johnson said. “And this is a way for tourism and agriculture to be more connected and for us to support local businesses.”
While the majority of this weekend’s events are free and open to all, folks can purchase a Friend of Farm Fest Pass for $200 — which includes certain discounts in local restaurants throughout the weekend and a seat at Saturday’s special Harvest Luncheon and evening bonfire party at Spring Creeks Ranch.
Funds raised from Farm Fest passholder sales and partnerships will go toward a new tourism grant program for local agricultural and food businesses to be launched later this fall, Johnson said, as well as a scholastic scholarship awarded to Colorado Mountain College’s Sustainability Studies Program.
When discussing the motives behind Farm Fest, Johnson brought up how Carbondale’s history is very much rooted in agriculture. She said the stories go back to the 1880s, when settlers came to farm the land downvalley in order to feed the mining communities upvalley.
“This is definitely an event not just for visitors; it’s for locals — it’s a chance for locals who haven’t been to some of the ranches in town, or who maybe aren’t even aware of these experiences, to honor and celebrate our agricultural history and heritage,” Johnson said. “We’re looking to grow the types of experiences folks can have on the scenic farms within the surrounds of Carbondale.”
Farm Fest kicks off on Friday with a welcome reception and free community party, taking place from 4-7 p.m. along downtown Carbondale’s 4th Street Plaza. The evening will feature live music and a nighttime farmer’s market. Festivities will feel much like the town’s monthly First Friday event, Johnson said. Restaurants will also be highlighting local produce and ingredient sourcing, whether it be a cocktail or food dish menu item.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning is the “Know Your Farmer and Rancher” free visitation tours. Local farms and ranches throughout the Carbondale area will open their gates to the public for guided tours, demos, service work and fun activities.
Among the participating properties is Smiling Goat Ranch, which will host sensory tours of its gardens and interactive painting and petting activities with the animals on-site. Cedar Ridge Ranch will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. for a natural horsemanship demonstration. Aspen Valley Land Trust’s Coffman Ranch and the Carbondale Historical Society’s Thompson House will start up tours at 9 a.m.
Saturday afternoon brings the Harvest Lunch celebration at Spring Creeks Ranch for those who purchased passes. A scenic dining experience will be set in a field on the property and feature a lineup of fall harvest dishes being curated and crafted by a talented crew of local food champions.
Field 2 Fork Kitchen’s Mark Hardin has taken on the role of rallying farmers and chefs to participate in the luncheon. He's brought on a dynamic and diverse troupe of local favorites — including longtime chefs Andreas Fischbacher, Dave Eisenson and Elmer Mira, among others. All of the products are also locally sourced, Hardin said, noting Potter Farms, Stang Ranch, the Farm Collaborative, Sustainable Settings and Avalanche Ranch.
Hardin mentioned how the meal will be served in a family-style fashion and feature dishes ranging from lamb sliders and a hearty beef trio, to winter squash with a Thai twist, potatoes, fresh veggies and homemade apple pie for dessert.
“We like the idea of family style — it’s inviting and allows for more interactive conversations,” Hardin said. “There will be a lot of open-fire cooking, and we’ll have a cocktail hour before the meal where guests can chat with the farmers and chefs.”
The luncheon will begin at 2 p.m. for the opening cocktail hour — Batch Provisions’ Aly Engel has curated a beverage list which includes a spiced apple margarita special, Hardin noted. The harvest meal will be followed by an early evening bonfire, with s’mores, live music and dancing to round out the celebration.
Hardin said the Carbondale community used to hold an annual harvest festival through Sustainable Settings, and the chef expressed how it’s nice to be bringing something similar back.
“It feels great to just get the community together and also bring the farmers and chefs together like this again,” Hardin said. “It’s something I feel like we’ve been missing as a community over the past few years.”
In addition to spotlighting Carbondale’s culinary scene throughout Farm Fest weekend, Johnson explained how the event has spurred opportunities to highlight all kinds of local businesses.
Rolling into Sunday, there are numerous community events being put on by businesses in and around town, such as a group mountain bike ride led by the Carbondale Recreation Center. Participants are to meet at 10 a.m. at 567 Colorado Ave. Kula Yoga on Main Street is hosting a free simple flow class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Limited space is available, and reservations are required.
With financial commitment from a handful of the event’s sponsors to be involved for the next three years, Johnson said she and her Carbondale Tourism team expect to grow the Farm Fest concept each year. She looks forward to exposing visitors and valley residents to Carbondale’s deep agricultural history and its local farming community that remains very much activated today.
For the day-to-day scheduling of events or to purchase a Friend of Farm Fest Pass, visit carbondale.com.