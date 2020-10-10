As entertainment organizations continue to find ways to keep the lights on and the arts alive, Thunder River Theatre Company last week unveiled its plans for the 2020-21 season.
The Carbondale theater company will virtually debut the first performance of its season, “Annapurna,” Oct. 16, available through Oct. 24. The full-scale, two-person play features a local husband-wife duo and will be filmed on the TRTC stage, but only available online for viewing.
“The process of coming in and working on a piece, given the current circumstances, has really just been so heart-opening for all of us,” Thunder River Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director Corey Simpson said via phone Tuesday. “As artists, we’ve been affected like everyone else, so to be back in rehearsal and creating and putting something out there for the community again and telling a story and being creative, it’s really a ray of sunshine right now for all of us.”
Starring in “Annapurna” are Glenwood Springs actors and Kristin and Jeff Carlson. Although the two are seasoned TRTC performers, “Annapurna” marks their first “extensive” co-working experience, Jeff said.
“It’s actually been a little bit of a bucket-list item for us,” Kristin said Tuesday. When Simpson presented the Carlsons with the opportunity in August, the two were enthused by the idea and sold upon reading the script, she added.
“Annapurna” follows the story of Ulysses, a washed-up poet facing his final days, and Emma, his former wife, who appears unexpectedly on the doorstep of his filthy trailer. Together, the two confront a mysterious wrong that separated them 20 years ago.
Without revealing too much, Kristin said one of her character’s lines sums it up well: “Just because you leave someone, doesn’t mean you’re not in a relationship.”
Kristin, 55, and Jeff, 56, also gushed over Thunder River’s team of talented, mask-clad crew members who created an encompassing set and theatrical experience while maintaining social distancing and allowing them to feel safe.
As for TRTC’s season moving forward, the company will announce individual productions and performances of main-season plays, Consensual Improv! shows, Diva Cabaret evenings and other theater classes and programs throughout the year. Decisions regarding future performances — indoor versus outdoor, online or in-person, etc. — will be made on a case-by-case basis. Due to said unknowns, TRTC will not offer season subscriptions this year. Tickets will instead be sold for individual productions and programs.
“So many theaters have shut down entirely, but we have heard from so many in our community how much our online programming helped people continue to feel connected to one another these past six months, and we know how hungry we all are to once again share the experience of live performance when the circumstances are safe,” Simpson said. “We will continue doing everything possible to offer experiences — both online and live — that uplift, entertain, enlighten, and reopen our hearts. The way that theater connects and transports us is more important now than ever.”
Tickets for “Annapurna” are $10 to $20 (the theater offers discounts for students and seniors) and may be purchased at thunderrivertheatre.com or by calling the theatre box office at 970-963-8200 Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 p.m. The show will play online Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, and 24. Sharr White’s one-act, 90-minute play is described as “poetic, moving, and unabashedly funny,” according to a statement from TRTC.
“This has been a really challenging time for a nonprofit, and we really hope that our valleywide community will continue to support what we’re doing,” Simpson said. “We need their help now more than ever.”