Carbondale trustees at Tuesday’s meeting approved a major site plan review for the property currently home to the Sopris Shopping Center and Sopris Self Storage.
Presented by Stein Properties, LP and Carbondale Center Place LLC, the redevelopment of the property involves the construction of three new buildings — with 76 residential rental units, 10,370 square feet of commercial space and a new 68,000 square-foot, climate-controlled storage facility.
One major concern for trustees was the traffic impact. Yancy Nichol, of Sopris Engineering, shared a study that suggests that, based on pre-pandemic car counts, the project would result in less traffic than the current shopping center.
“I’m comfortable stating that this project would generate less trips,” Nichol said. “Or to be really conservative, [the traffic impact] would be equal but not greater than what’s there today.”
Nonetheless, the new traffic pattern — which allows only for “right in, right out” along Highway 133 — requires that motorists wishing to travel south on the highway either take Colorado Avenue to Eighth Street to head in that direction or take the highway south to turn around at the Carbondale Marketplace development, at the new City Market. Nichol considers this configuration, with the anticipated reduction in traffic, to be safer than the current traffic flow, with Sopris Shopping Center visitors turning left onto the highway.
The other primary topic of discussion was energy efficiency. It was acknowledged that the new Sopris Self Storage building could be net zero, eliminating carbon emissions with the installation of solar panels. Asked about the need for storage units to be climate-controlled, facility owner Ronald Stein explained that temperatures are maintained only between extremes to avoid damage to contents.
Trustee Marty Silverstein concurred that it is an important factor, that people “don’t want their personal possessions ruined by the elements.”
Although the mixed-use building proposed by Loge Properties couldn’t promise to also be net-zero, developer Riley Soderquist insisted that they have worked with the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) and Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) to design “the most efficient building we can develop in Carbondale” while keeping the housing “attainable.” The team agreed to install at least four electric vehicle chargers, considering it a practical business decision beyond a mandate by the town.
It was noted that all trustees mentioned sustainability in their comments, and several trustees also pointed out that the plan is exactly the type of consolidated development that the current comprehensive plan calls for along Highway 133.
Several members of the public commented both in support of and in opposition to the project. Among the supporters was local chef David Eisenson, who will be renting commercial space across Colorado Avenue, also owned by Loge Properties. Serving as a chef at Six89, The Pullman, Phat Thai and Town, Eisenson said he personally witnessed restaurant staff with nowhere to live near where they work. There’s a need for updated commercial space in the valley and “strip malls from the ’80s aren’t what maintains our small-town character.” Rather, it’s community engagement and conscientious developers, he continued.
Demolition is anticipated to begin in April or May, with construction slated to start this spring for the storage facility and by fall 2021 or spring 2022 for the other two buildings. The Sopris Sun was informed that some tenants of the current shopping center were granted until the end of March to continue leasing their spaces.
Approval for the project was granted with recognition that the need for a second roundabout on Highway 133 is accelerated. According to Carbondale Town Manager Jay Harrington, design for that traffic feature is kicking off and engineering — but not construction — is funded. Mayor Dan Richardson was the sole dissenting vote against approval, expressing a desire for more time to specify terms.