The Carbondale Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Lauren Gister was the unanimous choice for town manager following the conclusion of a national search.
The trustees approved a two-year contract for Gister at their Tuesday meeting. Columbia Ltd., a national recruitment firm with expertise in municipal government placement, led the board’s search, according to the town’s Wednesday news release.
Gister’s start date with Carbondale is Jan. 17. Her salary will be $180,000, and she will receive housing and relocation benefits. She currently lives in Chester, Connecticut, where she is serving her fourth term as first selectwoman, an elected position that functions as the town’s chief executive officer, the release says.
Gister also is a practicing attorney and served in the United States Marine Corps for more than 25 years.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the town of Carbondale, and it’s especially reassuring that our staff, community interview panel and the board of trustees were in complete agreement about this hiring decision,” Mayor Dan Richardson said in a prepared statement. “Lauren is incredibly adaptive, a remarkable problem solver, and has a commendable record leading a similar community with great success. She is an ideal fit for Carbondale.”
“I look forward to immersing myself in Carbondale and getting to work on behalf of the residents,” Gister said in the release. “I am excited to become part of this vibrant community.”
The trustees will introduce Gister to the community at an event in January, with details to be announced soon, the release adds.