Tom Mercer has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley long enough to be considered a local by anyone’s measure, and has contributed enough to boot, including regular articles to The Sopris Sun.
The newspaper is sad to see him go, yet comforted in knowing that he’s not quite done with us.
Recently, Mercer and his significant other were faced with having to move from their home in Carbondale. They began looking for options around town but the skyrocketing rental costs became an inhibiting factor. So they looked out of state, and found a quaint community in Florida, close to a beach, where some of their friends already reside.
Music fans may have seen Mercer slapping the bass with the local group Louie and the Lizards. Mercer, who has been playing bass since he was 14, said he’s taking his amp with him to Florida.
In terms of Carbondale’s trajectory over the years, Mercer had this to say: “There’s a lot more congestion and a lot more traffic, a lot of good restaurants and it’s still a beautiful place — that has not changed.”
Mercer grew up in Chillicothe, Illinois, a small town he compares to Carbondale. “It was a town of about 6,000 people, one swimming pool, one library, one town theatre and on a river. Sound familiar?” he said.
His two brothers still reside near where they grew up. Conversely, Mercer wasn’t destined to stay in one place. He ventured to Colorado before, but ended up living here for the first time as an undergraduate while attending the University of Colorado at Boulder where he studied anthropology.
“I’ve always been interested in how people live and what accommodations they have to make to their environment or their society,” Mercer explained. “It’s very interesting.”
His interest in people never dwindled. After school, he bounced around for a year or so between Boulder and Illinois, then anchored in Boston, Massachusetts, for a few years where he worked for the publishing company Houghton Mifflin.
“You can view [Boston] from an anthropological lens, and it’s very interesting,” Mercer said. “It’s multicultural, as opposed to the place where I grew up.”
In the early 1980s, Mercer found himself once again heading for the colorful Rocky Mountains. He settled in Glenwood Springs where he managed Rim Rock, a bookstore in the West Glenwood Mall.
“After the bookstore, we started adopting children,” Mercer said, “so I was a stay-at-home dad for a period of a few years.”
After raising two sons, he decided to branch out and support other family units. He worked for the Glenwood Springs nonprofit Family Visitor Programs for 10 years as an office manager. As reporter Jeanne Souldern explained in the Aug. 12 issue of The Sopris Sun, Family Visitor Programs aims “to ease those nagging new parent doubts by providing free, confidential and customized programs and services to parents of children up to [3 years old].”
Mercer later took an administrative position at Valley Settlement — a nonprofit that, according to the organization’s website, “was started in response to a challenge to identify and address the needs of the fast-growing, low-wage immigrant community in the Roaring Fork Valley.”
“It was important to me to be contributing something of value to the community in my own small way … and helping make that organization accomplish that as I did with [Family Visitor Programs],” he said.
He gave an ode to the late George Stranahan who had a hand in creating Valley Settlement.
“It was always a pleasure to see George come in,” he said.
Over the last couple of years, Mercer’s byline has appeared frequently in The Sopris Sun. “I needed to do something and feel that I was contributing something to the universe,” he said, adding that he relished the opportunity to get to know people and organizations within the community.
Mercer intends to continue submitting stories to The Sopris Sun regarding living “la vida loca” in the Sunshine State.
“I really enjoyed my time here, and I’ll never forget Carbondale,” he said with a smile.