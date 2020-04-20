The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will soon receive $3.4 million in coronavirus-related federal stimulus money, local officials said Sunday.
Neither the county nor the airport applied for the funds, which were allotted to all U.S. airports through a calculation largely based on boarding statistics. The funds must be used for capital expenditures, debt payments and operational costs such as employee payrolls, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
In Colorado, 49 airports will receive nearly $367 million in emergency funds through the federal CARES Act approved by Congress in March. While the local airport will get $3.4 million, Denver International Airport will receive $269 million and Grand Junction’s airport is in line for $5.5 million. A total of $10 billion has been earmarked for all the nation’s airports, which along with commercial airlines are suffering financially due to the low demand for travel created by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Airport Director John Kinney said the local air-transportation facility’s revenue is down more than 90 percent.
“This money will bridge our operational loss of revenue due to a radical decline in passenger volumes,” Kinney said. “We’re taking a pretty hard hit. This is appreciated and needed federal dollars coming toward us.”
The airport generates revenue largely through landing fees, ground leases (such as commercial-airline operations spaces) and rental-car fees. Typically, the Aspen airport brings in about $1 million in revenue monthly, Kinney said, adding that the facility is a self-sustaining enterprise that does not rely on county taxpayer dollars.
“We’re expecting to take a three-month hit with only 2-3 daily flights — and that’s if they’re flying,” he said. “We rely on user fees as well as federal grants that are tied to aviation.”
Airport business started to slow down in mid-March following the mandated closure of Colorado’s (and Aspen’s) ski areas followed by the gradual implementation of public health stay-at-home orders locally, statewide and nationally, which also closed most businesses deemed “nonessential.”
The local airport is expecting to take a $1.5 million hit by the end of April, Kinney said, which is a rough estimate.
He said he didn’t know how much more money the airport will need in the months ahead.
“That’s the crystal ball question: When are we going to return to normal and what is normal going to look like?” Kinney said.
“If you listen to what’s happening around the country it looks like we’ll be in a lockdown mode for society at least through May 15,” he said. “And then how do we turn the economy and the community back on? We’ll do it like a dimmer switch and not a light switch. And the data [on coronavirus spread] will be driving all the decisions.”
Even when the economy comes back to life under a “new normal,” many airlines are predicting their numbers won’t be nearly as strong as before, Kinney said. “They anticipate coming back, best case, at about 80 percent of the volume they had before [the pandemic],” he said.
Following massive reductions to service globally, commercial airlines are continuing to make other “draconian cuts” to save money, he said. Though fuel costs are lower than they’ve been in many years — average oil prices are hovering around $18 a barrel — the airlines are looking for relief at every level.
They’ve asked for local assistance. Kinney said the Aspen airport has decided to postpone the airlines’ landing and ground-lease fees over the next few months, but they will be required to pay it back by the end of the year.
He said no airport employees have been laid off, but all unfilled positions have been frozen and overtime pay is largely nonexistent. At the Aspen airport, the federal emergency dollars will only be used for operations and maintenance, not capital projects, Kinney added.
County Manager Jon Peacock said while the news of the $3.4 million for the airport is welcome, the county still doesn’t know if it will receive any of the $1.7 billion the state is getting through the CARES Act.
Local governments, including Pitkin County, need more state and federal assistance for public health and public safety, as well as economic relief for residents who’ve been laid off from their jobs.
“While we’ve gotten a guarantee for the airport — and we’re excited and thankful for that — we do not have a guarantee for any funding coming down through the CARES Act to support other services that are in demand,” Peacock said. “I would hope that this model that they’ve used to push funding down to small and large airports translates into our communities in general.”
He said the only communities guaranteed any funding through the federal emergency legislation are those with populations of 500,000 or more.
“We have not received any word from the state as to whether we can expect any share for governments smaller than that,” Peacock said, adding that he understands state government is dealing with a financial crisis as well.