Carson Schmitz climbed the ladder from APCHA board vice chair to chair during an election of officers at the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s Wednesday meeting.
The board held elections on Wednesday for the positions of chair, vice chair and treasurer. The board holds elections each year around September for year-long terms. Outgoing chair Skippy Mesirow swapped with Schmitz for the role of vice chair and John Ward was elected as treasurer.
Officers are elected annually by the APCHA board after electing non-government board members. Board members can volunteer to serve in specific roles and nominate other board members to serve. Ward volunteered to serve as treasurer and also nominated Schmitz and Mesirow for their respective new positions. All three were elected in landslide votes.
Board members congratulated Mesirow on a successful term as chair, and Ward said that he admired Mesirow’s work as chair but would prefer to see a citizen in the role and came to the meeting with the intention of nominating Schmitz.
“I think Skippy’s done a great job, but I would like to see a citizen in that role,” Ward said. “I know how hard it is to be chair, Skippy, and I was terrible at it. I think you’ve been great because we’ve done a lot.”
Mesirow handed responsibilities over to Schmitz immediately following the vote. He added that regardless of title, the ability to continue to serve on the board is what matters.
“What I’ve really enjoyed is being able to do the background work with staff on a weekly basis to put forth a set of questions and a sequence of questions that can really move things forward, and I see no reason why I can’t continue to do so,” Mesirow said. “I’m actually completely agnostic on this. As long as I get to continue to put in the time to serve us, my title certainly doesn’t matter to me.”
Mesirow added that the swapping of roles allows the board to maintain its core leadership team while refocusing on citizen-led leadership. Ward and Schmitz have served on the APCHA board longer than any other current member, and Mesirow called them the legacy members of the board. Schmitz’ term will end in August 2023, and Ward’s will end in August 2022. Ward served as APCHA board chair immediately before Mesirow, who has served on the board for two years.
Board member Francie Jacober thanked Mesirow for his time as chair and said that if she had been able to vote Wednesday, she would have liked to see Mesirow continue in the role.
“I think Skippy has done a great job,” she said. “I really appreciate his youthful approach to the issues and his perspective on the world as a younger person and also his leadership has been pretty dynamic.”
The board will meet next on Oct. 6 and the public will have the opportunity to comment on deed restrictions and sellers standards.